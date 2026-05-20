Davao City athletes to earn up to P40K per Palaro 2026 gold medal

A Davao City athlete who wins a gold medal in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa could receive up to P40,000 in cash incentives for every gold medal captured, boosting potential rewards for Dabawenyo athletes competing in medal-rich sports.

Swimmers and gymnasts could receive bigger cash bonuses since they often compete in five to six events during the Palarong Pambansa.

Under the approved cash incentive scheme, individual gold medalists in regular sports will receive P25,000 from the Department of Education-Davao Region and an additional P15,000 from the Department of Education-Davao City Division.

Silver medalists will receive P5,000 from DepEd-Davao Region and P12,000 from DepEd-Davao City, while bronze medalists will get P3,000 from the regional office and P10,000 from the city division.

The incentives are part of DepEd’s effort to motivate athletes competing in the Palarong Pambansa set from May 24 to 31 in Agusan del Sur.

During the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) send-off ceremony at Mintal Elementary School on May 17, DepEd Davao regional director Allan G. Farnazo assured athletes they would immediately receive their incentives once officially declared winners.

“Mga bata, tuloy ang laban! Kahit hindi pa naibigay ang gold medal, ngunit officially na-declare na kayo na may gold medal ay igagawad kaagad namin sa inyo ang inyong incentive. Hindi namin kayo patutulugin para maghintay (Children, keep fighting. Even if the gold medal has not yet been physically awarded, once you are officially declared gold medalists, we will immediately give you your incentives. We will not make you wait overnight),” Farnazo told the athletes.

Farnazo also explained why coaches receive fixed incentive amounts instead of incentives equivalent to athletes’ bonuses, citing Commission on Audit regulations limiting honoraria.

“Gusto ko sana na kung ako lang, gusto ko sana na may matatanggap ang mga bata, ay may matatanggap niyo rin. Pero alam n’yo, may mga batas tayo sa COA na yung ating honorarium will not exceed 25 percent of our present salary (I wanted coaches to receive incentives similar to what athletes receive. But we have Commission on Audit rules stating that honoraria should not exceed 25 percent of our present salary),” he said.

Under the matrix of incentives, coaches of individual medalists will receive P10,000 for gold, P5,000 for silver, and P3,000 for bronze, while assistant coaches and chaperons will also receive corresponding incentives.

For team sports such as basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and sepak takraw, teams winning gold medals will receive P120,000, silver medalists P60,000, and bronze medalists P36,000, with amounts divided among team members.

Athletes who break records during the Palarong Pambansa will receive an additional P5,000 incentive, according to Regional Memorandum ESSD-2026-140 signed by Farnazo on May 12.

Meanwhile, DepEd-Davao City Division Superintendent Rey Solitario encouraged the athletes to compete with faith, confidence, and pride as they represent Davao Region on the national stage.

“Carry with you three things: faith in God, confidence in yourselves, and love for Davao,” Solitario told the delegation during the send-off ceremony.

He reminded the athletes not to feel intimidated by bigger regions or stronger opponents, stressing that greatness is measured not by size, but by courage, preparation, and heart.

“Whether you bring home gold medals or valuable lessons, know that Davao Region is already proud of you,” he said. “You are already winners because you dared to dream, trained with discipline, and chose to represent something bigger than yourselves.”

Solitario also urged the athletes to compete with passion, honor, and integrity, and to return home carrying memories, friendships, experiences, and victories that could inspire future generations of young Dabawenyo athletes.

“Winning is important, but character is greater than any medal,” he said. “Bring with you the heart of a champion — brave in defeat, humble in victory, and determined in every challenge.”

Davao City accounts for 321 athletes, coaches, chaperons, and officials out of the Davao Region delegation’s total of 771 members.

In the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte, Davao Region retained fourth place overall after collecting 43 gold, 28 silver, and 36 bronze medals. Davao City contributed 25 gold, 14 silver, and 19 bronze medals to the regional tally.