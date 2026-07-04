Davao City athletic scholarship program to roll out in September

The Davao City Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) will roll out its athletic scholarship program in the second semester of the year, with information campaigns set to begin in September, an official said Thursday, July 2.

Speaking at the weekly Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, SDD-CMO staff Justine Marie Adovo said the program aims to help qualified student-athletes from junior high school through college pursue their education while continuing their athletic careers.

"We're planning for the athletic scholarship program under the City Mayor's Office through the Sports Development Division to be approved by the second semester. By September, we'll begin information dissemination," Adovo said.

To qualify, applicants must be born in Davao City and have lived in the city for at least three years. They must also submit an application form, certificate of residency, medical certificate, certificate of good moral character, certificate of enrollment, PSA birth certificate, Certificate of Indigency or proof of eligibility from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), endorsement from their National Sports Association (NSA) or sports club, latest transcript of records or report card, and proof of participation in competitions.

Adovo said applicants must have competed at the regional, national, or international level for at least two years.

"They really need to have competed in regional, national, and even international competitions for two years," she said, adding that athletes who do not meet the competition requirement will not qualify.

Scholarship grants will vary depending on the school an athlete chooses. Recipients must also meet academic standards, including maintaining no grade below 80 for junior and senior high school students, while college scholars must have no incomplete grades.

Adovo said that the scholarship is exclusively for student-athletes.

"Only athletes," she said when asked whether non-athletes could apply.

She added that the SDD's legal team is finalizing the implementing guidelines and encouraged interested athletes and their families to monitor the Davao City Sports Development Division's Facebook page for announcements and application updates.

Meanwhile, the city government of Davao also offers college scholarships for qualified students through the Educational Benefit System Unit. Casandra D. Payan/SPAMAST, SunStar Intern