DAVAO City has sent 101 athletes and coaches to the BIMP-Eaga Friendship Games, aiming to help defending champion One Team Philippines retain its overall title in the regional sports competition.

The Davao delegation joined athletes from General Santos City, Palawan, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) at the welcome dinner hosted by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at Magellan Sutera Resort, where the athletes celebrated friendship, unity, and cultural diversity ahead of the competition.

Davao City has a strong record in the regional games. In the 2024 edition in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, PH Team A, composed primarily of Davao City athletes, ruled with 31 gold medals, 39 silvers, and 22 bronzes.

The delegation is now hoping to build on that achievement and contribute to another successful Philippine campaign.

The welcome dinner featured cultural performances, music, and a videoke session, allowing athletes and officials to strengthen friendships and build camaraderie beyond the competition.

“Through sports, our participating cities and regions go beyond winning medals,” said PSC Planning chief and Chef de Mission Dr. Lauro Domingo. “As we continue fair play beyond competition, we are also able to win friends with our competitors, share smiles with others, and together share a common goal of development.”

Puerto Princesa showcased its traditional Solteros, a cultural dance associated with courtship, while BARMM highlighted its athletes' skills in combat sports. Davao presented three performances featuring modern dance, budots, and kata.

The General Santos delegation joined the festivities shortly after arriving from the airport, despite an almost 12-hour journey, and still found time to share a song with fellow athletes.

During the program, delegation heads, including CDMs Atty. Gregorio Austria of Palawan, Michael Denton Aportadero of Davao, and Dr. Yushoup Sario of BARMM, expressed confidence in their athletes' preparations and determination to surpass the Philippines' previous medal haul.

The Philippines won 51 gold, 56 silver and 57 bronze medals, or 164 medals overall, in the previous edition.

This year's competition offers 312 medals across nine sports, including 98 gold, 98 silver and 116 bronze medals.

PSC Chairman John Patrick Gregorio expressed confidence in another breakthrough campaign, while Commissioner Walter "Wawit" Torres echoed his optimism for the nearly 400 Filipino athletes representing the country.

“Gustong-gusto natin na maraming event. May Batang Pinoy, Palarong Pambansa, may Mindanao Youth Games. Di ba po iyan ang gustong-gusto natin? Pagurin na natin ang mga bata. That is really what we want. Iyan ang significance ng lahat ng ito (We really want to have more sporting events. We have Batang Pinoy, Palarong Pambansa, and the Mindanao Youth Games. Isn't that what we want? Let's keep our young athletes active. That is exactly what we want, and that is the significance of all these efforts),” Gregorio said.

Gregorio said winning medals was important, but inspiring young people, particularly those from the region and the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), mattered just as much.

“You know, winning is one thing, winning the gold is one thing, pero for us to be able to give inspiration to the youth, our actual youth, especially the youth of this region and the BIMP-Eaga, malaking bagay na po iyon. Iyun ang kuwento (Winning is one thing, and winning gold is another. But being able to inspire young people, especially the youth of this region and the BIMP-Eaga, is already a big achievement. That is the real story),” he said.

Torres also praised the quality of the Philippine delegation, saying the athletes had undergone a rigorous selection process and were ready to compete.

“Piliing-pili ang mga iyan. Saka masasabi ko talaga na salang-sala (They were carefully selected and thoroughly screened),” Torres said.

He also announced cash incentives for medalists, with gold medalists set to receive P30,000, silver medalists P20,000, and bronze medalists P10,000. MLSA WITH PR