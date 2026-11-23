THE Davao City Sports Development Division successfully concluded its Aktibo Dabawenyo School for Sports Grassroots Development Program in four participating schools, with culmination activities held on October 23 and 27, 2026.
The program benefited student-athletes from Lapu-Lapu Elementary School, Catalunan Grande Elementary School, Tacunan Elementary School, and Marilog National High School through structured sports training aimed at improving athletic skills, discipline, physical fitness, and sportsmanship.
The initiative seeks to identify and nurture young Dabawenyo athletes while strengthening grassroots sports development and creating opportunities for future sporting competitions. ACA