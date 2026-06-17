Davao City Council lauds 2026 Palaro medalists

The 21st City Council of Davao has commended the Davao Eagles and local student-athletes after the Davao Region posted its best-ever finish in the Palarong Pambansa.

Councilor Antoinette Principe, chair of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, said the council honored athletes, coaches, trainers, school officials, and the wider sports community for their role in the region’s performance at the national games held in Agusan del Sur from May 24 to 31, 2026.

Principe said during the council’s 24th regular session on June 16 that the Davao Region, competing as the Davao Eagles, placed third overall, its highest ranking in Palaro history, after winning 34 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze medals.

She said the result made Region 11 the top-performing delegation in Mindanao and one of the strongest contingents nationwide.

“For the first time in history, the Davao Region secured third place overall in the Palarong Pambansa,” Principe said, adding that the achievement reflected the region’s growing strength in youth sports.

She said Davao City played a major role in the milestone, ranking fifth among 220 school division offices nationwide. She cited the result as evidence of the city’s commitment to youth development, sports excellence, and education.

City athletes collected 14 golds, 10 silvers, and 17 bronzes in arnis, basketball, chess, dancesport, pencak silat, tennis, and wushu, along with medals in demonstration sports and the Para Games.

Principe said the athletes’ success extends beyond medals.

“They represent the values we seek to cultivate among our youth: discipline, excellence, teamwork, perseverance, respect, and patriotism,” she said.

She thanked the Department of Education, the city’s Sports Development Division, schools, coaches, trainers, and parents for their support, and urged continued investment in grassroots sports programs.

The council later approved a resolution commending the Davao Eagles, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Division, all student-athletes, coaches, trainers, school officials, parents, and support staff, along with the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office.

The resolution also recognized medalists and directed that copies be furnished to the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region and concerned offices. Casandra D. Payan and Cathy Jane Orias /Spamast, Sunstar Interns