Davao City dancesports team sweeps 12 golds, 11 silvers, 1 bronze in 2026 Davraa

Just like in recent years, the Davao City dancesports team saved the day Monday evening, sweeping 12 gold medals, 11 silvers, and one bronze at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex, closing Day 1 of the 2026 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet on a high note.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davao City led the official medal tally with 21 golds, 25 silvers, and eight bronzes, ahead of 10 other delegations. Host Davao del Norte Pioneers followed with 14 golds, four silvers, and 19 bronzes, while Panabo City Banana Magnates took third (9-9-7). Davao Occidental Crusaders (5-1-1) were fourth, Davao de Oro Golden Thunderbolts (4-4-8) fifth, and Digos City Trekkers (2-10-2) sixth. Tagum Premier (1-3-7), Davao del Sur Cobras (1-0-2), Samal Waves (1-0-0), DavOr Sunrisers (0-2-2), and City of Mati Eagles (0-0-2) rounded out the top 11.
Leading Davao City's charge in dancesports were John Terence Cuizon and Angel Jane P. Tinambacan of Doña Carmen Denia National High School (DCDNHS), coached by Edsel Reyan Carlo C. Oliver. The duo captured six golds, dominating Latin American Grade A and single dance categories, including cha-cha, jive, paso doble, rumba, and samba.
"I am very grateful po sa mga support sa Davao City division, and we are very thankful sa mga nag support sa amoang practices and training, and we feel very happy because of this (I am very grateful for the support from the Davao City division, and we are truly thankful to everyone who supported our practices and training. This makes us feel really happy)," Cuizon said in an interview posted on the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Facebook page.
Coach Oliver expressed immense pride in his athletes after they swept all six gold medals in the dancesports events at the 2026 Davraa Meet.
“As a coach, I am beyond proud of my athletes for sweeping all six golds,” Oliver said. “This victory is not just about winning; it is a testament to their discipline, teamwork, sacrifices, and countless hours of relentless training.”
The sweep marks the second time the team has claimed all the gold medals at Davraa. “They did not just defend their title, they proved that excellence is a habit,” Oliver added.
He also highlighted the team’s focus on the future. “I am truly grateful for their trust, hard work, and commitment to the team. After this Davraa Meet, we will start intense training for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, and hopefully, we will sweep all the medals there as well.”
The elementary pair of Yanie Mae D. Chan and Eliju Joseph C. Darvin of F. Bustamante Elementary School (FBES), guided by Rio Jane S. De Vera, matched their junior teammates’ feats. They collected six golds in modern standard Grade A and single dance categories: slow waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot, and quickstep.
“We’re overjoyed! After three years of trying and failing, we finally clinched the championship,” said Chan, a Palarong Pambansa qualifier. “All the hard work, sweat, and even the scolding we endured over the years truly paid off.”
Davao City’s dancesports silvers came from Chester Patt Herrera and Samantha Anne Tangara, coached by Mae Anne Jean M. Babao. The secondary modern standard pair earned five silvers (Grade A and single dance: slow waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot) and one bronze (quickstep).
Khladan Ian Ji dela Cruz and Ailyn Pawin, coached by Basilia Opalla, added six silvers in elementary Latin American Grade A and slow dances: cha-cha, jive, paso doble, rumba, and samba.
Meanwhile, Davao City’s chess team contributed six golds and four silvers. Ezequiel Priel Choi won two golds in the elementary boys individual blitz and one in the team event with fellow Dabawenyo Cipriano Angelo Magalso. Nathan Segara captured two golds for secondary boys individual blitz and team blitz with Aaron V. Aton and Kurt Cobain A. Manliguez, while Hannah Segara added two golds in secondary girls individual blitz and team blitz with Hadassah Ria F. Literatus and Alexie M. Timkang.
Other gold medalists for Davao City included Daphne Manuelle Uyking (secondary girls' archery, 30 meters), Rafael Angelou Albores (elementary boys' 400-meter hurdles), and Aiza Mae Pareja (elementary girls' 400m hurdles). MLSA