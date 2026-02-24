Davao City dancesports team sweeps 12 golds, 11 silvers, 1 bronze in 2026 Davraa



"I am very grateful po sa mga support sa Davao City division, and we are very thankful sa mga nag support sa amoang practices and training, and we feel very happy because of this (I am very grateful for the support from the Davao City division, and we are truly thankful to everyone who supported our practices and training. This makes us feel really happy)," Cuizon said in an interview posted on the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Facebook page.

Coach Oliver expressed immense pride in his athletes after they swept all six gold medals in the dancesports events at the 2026 Davraa Meet.

“As a coach, I am beyond proud of my athletes for sweeping all six golds,” Oliver said. “This victory is not just about winning; it is a testament to their discipline, teamwork, sacrifices, and countless hours of relentless training.”

The sweep marks the second time the team has claimed all the gold medals at Davraa. “They did not just defend their title, they proved that excellence is a habit,” Oliver added.

He also highlighted the team’s focus on the future. “I am truly grateful for their trust, hard work, and commitment to the team. After this Davraa Meet, we will start intense training for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, and hopefully, we will sweep all the medals there as well.”