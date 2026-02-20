Davao City Durians ready to defend title

“Our athletes finished the training compliant academically and athletically. They are ready to compete,” Ferolino said. He reported that physical performance averaged 4.79 out of 5, attitude and motivation scored 4.55, technical skills reached 4.56, and teamwork and communication hit 4.9. “These results show most events are 95 to 100 percent ready,” he said.

DepEd Davao City assistant schools division superintendent (ASDS) Rebecca C. Sagot told the athletes that the Davraa Meet is about more than winning medals. “True victory comes from the way you play, the discipline you show, and the respect you carry on and off the field,” she said. She urged them to honor their division, follow discipline before strategy, stay focused while having fun, accept wins and losses with humility, and take care of their bodies and attitudes.

ASDS Josie T. Bolofer encouraged the team to bring their energy and determination to every event. “Step onto the field and show what Davao can do. Respect your opponents, support your teammates, and keep standing even if you fall,” she said.

Barangay Captain Rey Amador M. Bargamento praised the athletes for committing to both physical and academic preparation. “This training built endurance, sharpened skills, and strengthened teamwork,” he said.

Reynante Solitario highlighted the city’s track record during the opening of the Dcaa Meet in November 2025.

Solitario, superintendent of the DepEd Davao City Division, said the city has built a reputation as a “home of champions,” consistently producing standout performers in the Davraa Meet. He credited schools, coaches, and communities for shaping athletes who bring pride not only to their campuses and barangays but to the entire region.

That steady pipeline of talent, he said, fueled the region’s strong showing at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, where Davao City helped secure a second-best division finish in last year’s national competition held in Ilocos Norte.

Solitario underscored that the recognition reflects years of discipline, grassroots training, and community support. For him, each medal tells a deeper story—one of young athletes who train hard, represent their schools with pride, and carry the hopes of their city every time they compete.

The Davraa Meet will open on February 22 at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City. With months of preparation behind them, the Durians head into the competition confident, focused, and ready to defend their crown.

SunStar Davao, as an official media partner, brings the 2026 Davraa Meet closer to readers through dedicated coverage made possible by strong government partners Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Panabo City. MLSA