Davao City gears for Ironman 70.3

The Davao City government, Sunrise Events and key sponsors launched preparations for the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao during a ceremonial signing on Thursday.

Set for March 22, 2026, the city will host the fifth edition of the Ironman 70.3, bringing world-class racing, strengthened partnerships, and community-driven initiatives to Davao.

“Races like these, events like these, bring life to the already alive Davao City, and it pushes boundaries outward not just in the Philippines, but around the globe,” Atty. Francis Mark Layog, City Administrator, said during the event.

He added that preparations for the racing event are underway, with the city’s safety and security cluster continuously improving its safety, security, and emergency response to ensure the well-being of not only the participants but also of the crowd attending the event.

“The city’s security cluster is working 24/7 to ensure an orderly and peaceful event,” Atty. Layog said.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message read by Atty. Layog said that this year’s Ironman 70.3 is one of the highlights of the Araw ng Dabaw celebration in March, welcoming first-timers, seasoned athletes, and other visitors to the city.

“We hope to meet them all with the warm Dabawenyo hospitality and foster camaraderie during the city’s charter anniversary,” he said.

Duterte also shared that for this year’s Ironman, the city and event organizers are bringing back the Tribung Maisugon Award in honor of the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic groups.

“To further promote diversity and unity, this year’s Ironman event will also feature a comeback of the prestigious Tribung Maisugon Award in honor of the 11 tribes of Davao City,” he said.

The BYD Ironman 70.3 is set to have all swim, run, and bike courses within the city featuring the Davao Coastal Road with the calm waters of Talomo Bay and Mt. Apo as its backdrop.

For more details and updates on the event, the public may visit the Official Facebook Page of Ironman 70.3 Davao on https://www.facebook.com/IM703Davao, or through its official website https://www.ironman.com/races/im703-davao-philippines. CIO