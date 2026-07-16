Davao City honors Rene Clert Baterbonia's legacy with posthumous award

The tribute began with a local singer performing as an audio-visual presentation filled the centerstage LED wall. Photos and videos chronicled Baterbonia's basketball journey—from representing Davao City in Davraa Meets to leading the Davao Eagles in the last two Palarong Pambansa and wearing the Philippine colors in the Asean Schools Games. The presentation also featured highlights from other local and national tournaments where Baterbonia competed for Off-Campus Residences and Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU).

The moving presentation left many athletes, coaches, officials, and guests visibly emotional.

The City Government of Davao and DepEd-Davao City presented Baterbonia with a Posthumous Plaque of Recognition, honoring "a life marked by excellence, humility, perseverance and devoted service to family, community and the Department of Education."

The citation also recognized his unwavering spirit, saying he inspired fellow students and aspiring athletes while bringing pride to his family, Davao City, and the nation through his achievements, including being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa.

It added that although his life ended far too soon, "his legacy lives on in the hearts of those he inspired" and will remain "a beacon of hope, excellence and inspiration for all."

Baterbonia's longtime coach, Jess Linus Evangelio, thanked organizers for ensuring that the young athlete's legacy would never be forgotten.

"I am very grateful for what happened yesterday. They gave time to honor Rene Baterbonia," Evangelio told SunStar Davao after the ceremony.

"Even if Bobet was not physically with us, it felt like he was there because of the effort and time they gave. I really appreciate Schools Division Superintendent Rey Solitario for making this possible."

Evangelio said the tribute meant as much to Baterbonia's loved ones as it did to the basketball community.

"I hope the family sees how beautiful this tribute was. Rene's legacy is now etched in the hearts of the entire Davao Region," he said.

'He was like a son'

Johanna Jane and Mark Anthony Cayetano, owners of Off-Campus Residences and among Baterbonia's longtime supporters before he joined the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, received the plaque on behalf of their family.

Both struggled to hold back tears as they spoke about the athlete they had come to regard as family.

"Bobet is really close to our family. He is like a son to us. We miss him so much, and we are so proud of him," Johanna said.

Looking toward the stage where Baterbonia's image had just been shown, she added, "Bobet, I know you're listening. We love you, and we miss you so much."

Mark said supporting Baterbonia had always been a family commitment.

"Bobet truly became part of our family. We supported him in every basketball tournament and in his studies. We are very proud that he received this award, and I know he is happy because the City Government of Davao recognized him," he said.

He also thanked Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte and the city government for honoring the young athlete.

Honoring Davao's champions

Schools Division Superintendent Reynante Solitario thanked the Davao City government for its continued support of student-athletes, particularly through financial assistance from the Local School Board.

He said the incentives for Davao City's medalists were distributed during the event.

"We are always thankful to the City Government of Davao for continuously supporting our athletes financially," Solitario said, describing this year's Araw ng Parangal at Pasasalamat as "very spectacular."

Davao City Information Office Officer-in-Charge Harvey James Lanticse joined Solitario in presenting plaques to Davraa Meet and Palarong Pambansa medalists.

But among the evening's many recognitions, the tribute to Baterbonia stood apart.

Although the promising 18-year-old athlete was no longer there to receive the honor, the applause that filled the convention hall reflected the enduring impact of a young man whose life and legacy continue to inspire Davao's sporting community and beyond. MLSA