Davao City hosts ‘Pakusganay’ 2026 Beyblade Tournament

The local Beyblade scene is spinning into the spotlight as organizers prepare for the highly anticipated “Pakusganay” (Strengthening) Beyblade Grand Tournament on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the South Pacific Davao Golf Club. Part of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration, the event is expected to draw about 120 participants in the region.

The tournament was highlighted during the weekly Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at The Annex of SM City Davao, where organizer Lean Airo Loking, along with guests JJ Talavera Junsay and Jecris Amor, discussed the sport’s growing popularity in the city.

“From a handful of players, we now have around 80 to 100 active participants across Davao, and the numbers are still growing,” Loking said. “Teams are starting to form, and interest continues to rise.”

Loking explained that Beyblade, originally from Japan, where it is considered a “gear sport,” combines skill, strategy, and composure. While often seen as a toy, it has evolved into a competitive game that attracts enthusiasts of all ages.

Matches are typically played between two competitors and start with what players call the “twist style.” These battles showcase not only launching techniques but also the strategic selection of Beyblade components.

For newcomers, a Beyblade consists of three main parts: the blade, ratchet, and bit. The blade is the primary contact point and often includes metal to deliver force against opponents. The ratchet stabilizes the Beyblade, influencing its balance and movement in the stadium. The bit determines how the Beyblade interacts with the stadium floor, affecting speed, movement patterns, and resistance to bursts. Some bits feature different gear ratios, allowing varied performance styles.

While casual matches allow spectators to gather around the playing area, tournament organizers said live streaming will be available to reach a wider audience.

The Beyblade community in Davao began forming in 2024 with small competitions, including early events at Gaisano Mall of Davao. Since then, participation has steadily expanded, especially in southern areas of the city where grassroots interest is strong.

A total prize pool of ₱130,000 is up for grabs, with top winners receiving cash, trophies, and exclusive items such as Aero Pegasus and Purple Hover Coated Beyblades. Prizes will be awarded up to the Top 16, depending on the final number of participants.

Adding to the excitement, two popular Beyblade influencers from Manila, Totoy Lagkit and Zyrick Online, will join the tournament and interact with the local community.

With its growing player base and rising public interest, organizers say the “Pakusganay” tournament is a major step toward establishing Beyblade as a recognized competitive sport in Davao City. Mary Rose A. Abuloc/DOrSU, Sunstar Intern