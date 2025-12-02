Davao City pair dazzles in HK

At the Hong Kong Open 2025, Davao City's dancesport pride, Bhenz Rudolf Owen Semilla and Francheska Dezzly Darvin, earned podium finishes for the Philippines, further solidifying the city’s international reputation.

Francisco Bustamante National High School (FBNHS) and Francheska Dezzly Darvin of the University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) added new medals to their growing collection, earning podium finishes at the Hong Kong Open 2025 recently.

The decorated pair, representing the Philippines, captured a silver in the DSA Asian Championship Single Dance Slow Foxtrot and a bronze in the Viennese Waltz. They also placed fourth in the DSA Youth A Open, competing against top dancers from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, and other Asian countries.

In a Facebook Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Semilla said the Hong Kong Open is “the most prestigious event” they have joined so far. Despite the intensity of the field, the duo showed the same poise and discipline that helped them sweep all six gold medals in the secondary dancesports competition of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, a feat that left an unmatched legacy for the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa).

Their winning streak also extended to the PDSFI 4th Quarter National Championship held in late October, where they clinched a gold in U21 A and a bronze in Youth A.

Beyond medals, the journey has been emotional for the young athletes. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Semilla expressed gratitude for the team behind their success.

“We are deeply grateful and honored to be recognized once again as National Champions,” he wrote, noting that this marks their third national title. He thanked their coaches, Julie Flintham and Jeah Yonac, for “believing in us and guiding us through every step,” and their parents for the “endless love, support, and sacrifices.”

He also acknowledged fellow competitors “for inspiring us to work harder and for the fun memories,” noting that this may be their last outing as a youth dancesports pair, a chapter they described as “unforgettable.”

Semilla, a Rising Stars awardee during the 5th Siklab Youth Sports Awards on October 11, 2025, at the Diamond Hotel Manila, thanked NCCC Mall Buhangin for providing a regular practice venue and Danceline Merchandising for its support.

When asked about their medal count across the Philippine DanceSport Federation, Inc. ranking tournaments this year, Semilla said they have collected six golds, one silver, and one bronze. MLSA