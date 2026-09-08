Davao City ready to prove it can handle full IRONMAN challenge

Davao City is ready to show it can handle the demands of a full-distance IRONMAN, with organizers pointing to the city’s infrastructure, security, growing triathlon community, and experience hosting major races as reasons for bringing the prestigious event to Mindanao.

That readiness will be put to the test June 13, 2027, when Davao hosts the inaugural IRONMAN Philippines Davao City — the first full-distance IRONMAN race in the country outside Subic Bay.

The stakes go beyond completing a race.

The Davao event will offer a minimum of 40 qualifying slots, with the possibility of increasing the allocation to 50, for the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, giving elite and age-group athletes another opportunity to earn a place on the world stage.

During a presentation Tuesday, Sept. 8, Sunrise Events Inc. president and managing director Princess Galura cited Davao’s progress, safety and security, infrastructure capacity, and established triathlon community among the reasons the city was chosen. She also said the race would showcase a different part of the Philippines to international athletes.

The move caps five editions of IRONMAN 70.3 Davao and fulfills a goal Sunrise Events has pursued for years.

“After five years, our dream of bringing the full distance to the southern part of the Philippines is finally happening,” Galura said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Arcadia Events Center.

The full-distance race will require athletes to complete a 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike leg, and 42.2-kilometer marathon, with a 17-hour cutoff for the entire course.

It will run alongside IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, which features a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike leg, and 21.1-kilometer run.

A full-distance finish will demand not only endurance but months of physical and mental preparation, Galura said.

The early response suggested strong interest.

Registration opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and by about 2 p.m., organizers had recorded nearly 400 combined registrations for the full-distance IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3.

The full-distance race had attracted athletes from 15 countries, while the 70.3 field included participants from at least 13 countries, organizers said.

Sunrise Events is targeting about 400 athletes for the full IRONMAN and another 600 to 700 for the 70.3, although Galura said the fields could exceed those projections.

Davao’s experience as an IRONMAN 70.3 host helped convince organizers that the city could take on the longer race.

Galura said a full-distance event requires more than a willing host. It needs suitable swimming waters, accessible roads and enough capacity to accommodate athletes across a 180-kilometer cycling course and 42.2-kilometer run.

“Very few areas can actually do it,” she said. “If you can do full distance, you can do anything.”

The course will concentrate much of the action around the Davao City Coastal Road and Bago Aplaya Esplanade. Athletes will begin with a two-loop ocean swim before taking on three cycling laps through the Coastal Road, Roxas Extension, MacArthur Highway, and other city roads.

The route will include the Bucana Bridge over the Davao River, one of the prominent landmarks along the cycling course.

The marathon will follow with four loops along the Coastal Road between the Tulip Rotonda area and Bago Aplaya Esplanade before athletes make their final approach to the finish line.

Organizers said the largely flat course could appeal to athletes pursuing personal-best times and world championship qualification.

"Every venue has different characteristics, and every venue attracts a different type of participant,” Galura said. “Some people want a fast course; others want a challenging course.”

The coastal setting will give athletes views of the Davao Gulf and, on clear days, Mount Apo.

Organizers also plan to install a temporary footbridge linking the swim area and transition zone to improve athlete movement while limiting inconvenience to motorists and spectators. Galura said the concept was adapted from an arrangement used at an IRONMAN World Championship event in New Zealand.

Davao City Sports Development Division officer in charge Mikey Aportadera said preparations will build on lessons from previous IRONMAN races, but the full-distance event will require closer coordination because athletes could remain on the course for as long as 17 hours.

Traffic management, road closures, detours, parking and security will be among the areas requiring additional planning, he said.

The race is also expected to bring relay teams, first-time triathletes, TriClubs, volunteers, families and supporters to the city, with organizers planning additional community activities before and during race week.

Australian triathlon legend Craig Alexander, a five-time world champion, is also expected to serve as an ambassador for the Davao event. GACA