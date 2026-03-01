Davao City repeats as Davraa champs

Davao City successfully defended its overall championship at the 2026 Davraa Meet, concluding Saturday, February 28, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex. The Davao City Durians topped the medal standings with 172 golds, 127 silvers, and 98 bronzes, continuing their dominance in the regional competition.

Davao del Norte secured second place with 67 golds, 55 silvers, and 81 bronzes, followed by Davao de Oro with 43 golds, 65 silvers, and 78 bronzes. Tagum City and Panabo City rounded out the top five.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Rey Solitario, Division Superintendent of DepEd Davao City, highlighted the meticulous preparation behind the Durians’ success. “Our athletes performed exactly as projected. The intensive training and rigorous preparations we conducted prior to the meet are clearly evident in our wins,” he said.

Solitario singled out chess and gymnastics as notable surprises, exceeding expectations and contributing significantly to the medal haul. “Most of our traditional powerhouse sports delivered the usual gold haul, but the strong performances in chess and gymnastics show the breadth of talent in our division,” he said.

Swimming, arnis, pencak silat, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, dancesports, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu teams also contributed in the city’s medal haul.

Beyond the scoreboard, Davao City prioritizes the holistic well-being of student-athletes. The division’s Learner Rights Protection framework ensures a safe sporting environment, with highly trained officials and technical working groups following zero-tolerance protocols against abuse. Athletes who do not place in their events receive immediate Psychological First Aid, helping them process disappointment while reinforcing resilience and self-worth.

“The focus is not only on creating champions but on developing resilient young citizens,” Solitario said. “Even in defeat, our athletes feel supported and valued.”

At the closing ceremony, DepEd regional director Allan G. Farnazo lauded the athletes’ dedication and standout performances, pledging even stronger results for Region 11 in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa. “The only direction for us is forward and upward,” Farnazo said.

Solitario and his team credited the city government and the entire SDO Davao City community for their unwavering support. “We remain focused and fueled by the encouragement of everyone involved. We will finish strong,” he said. MLSA