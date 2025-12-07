Davao City sets 3-month deadline for fun run permits

The City Government of Davao, through the City Sports Development Division, is implementing a new protocol for organizers of fun runs, marathons, and other similar events starting January 2026.

Organizers of these events that require partial or complete road closures need to submit event requirements at least three months before the scheduled date of their event.

Michael Denton Aportadera, Head of the City Sports Development Division, told the City Information Office (CIO) on Wednesday that the new directive is rooted in the increasing number of fun runs and runners in the city.

“We would want to ensure the proper coordination of the organizers with the LGU to ensure the safety [of the participants] and the accountability [of the] organizers for a fun run, especially when the route traverses the city streets,” he said.

Race organizers are urged to follow the required time to process this requirement, as events requiring road closures need a resolution from the city council.

“This is not to make it difficult for organizers but is more of ensuring the safety of everyone who will join the fun run, and accountability just in case something happens,” Aportadera emphasized.

He also encouraged organizers to go through the process of certification from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO). The assessment panel is composed of all security and safety offices and departments in the city.

“This is also one way of informing the city that the organizers are capable of handling and managing such a big event,” Aportadera said.

The requirements for certification include two copies of a letter of intent addressed to the City Sports Development Division, the title of the event, the type of event, its purpose, and its venue.

Organizers must also submit a certification from the management of the venue that recognizes and allows them to conduct the event in the area. They must also provide the date, time, and the number of expected participants, including the crowd estimate and the number of the organizing staff.

They must also provide the number of security marshals that will be assigned during the event, as well as first aiders and first responders.

“It is not only the city that will be providing that, but also it is a requirement for the organizers to also provide their own. The city’s safety and security personnel will only serve as an augmentation,” Aportadera said.

A venue layout, as well as emergency plans and evacuation plans, must also be submitted to the City Sports.

“The council will also just require an approval in the form of a resolution if they will be traversing city streets, which need partial or complete road closure,” he said.

These requirements will then be endorsed to the PSSO for deliberation. CIO