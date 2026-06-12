Davao City sets sights on BIMP-EAGA Games

DAVAO City will conduct tryouts to assemble a competitive delegation for the BIMP-Eaga Friendship Games set Nov. 23–27 in Malaysia, sports officials said.

Davao City Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) officials said athletes have stepped up preparations as the city targets strong performances in archery, athletics, badminton, esports, karatedo (kata), and pencak silat.

Executive program director Charlie Roscios said the city will select only top-performing athletes to represent Davao on the international stage.

“Kailangan nating pumili ng high caliber, top caliber na athletes sa Davao City kasi kailangan nating magpadala nung talagang magkakaroon talaga ng medal at importante po yun (We need to choose high-caliber athletes from Davao City because we need to send those who can really deliver medals)," Roscios said during Thursday’s Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at SM City Davao.

City sports officials said the selection process will include tryouts organized in coordination with local sports associations.

The city also introduced an online registration system for aspiring athletes following earlier concerns about access to tryouts.

Registration ran from April 6 to 20 and was later extended in May. Officials said participation in the tryouts remains free of charge.

“For us to conduct a fair tryout, we will make sure to have judges who are not affiliated with any clubs or teams in Davao City,” he said.

Officials said selected athletes are now intensifying training as the city looks to field a competitive lineup in the regional meet. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN