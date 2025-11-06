Davao City storms to 3rd

Davao City rose to third place in the recently concluded 2025 Batang Pinoy National Games, improving from its fourth-place finish last year and delivering on a quiet challenge set just weeks before the tournament.

Pasig City repeated as overall champion with a 95-72-87 (gold-silver-bronze) haul, edging Baguio City’s 91-72-74. Davao City finished third with 53-53-68, leaping from last year’s fourth-place finish in Puerto Princesa, where it tallied 35-35-28. The city’s stronger showing allowed it to overtake Quezon City (45-51-57), which dropped to fourth overall.

Manila City (43-37-32) made the biggest leap, vaulting to fifth after earning just one gold last year.

Rounding out the top 10 were Santa Rosa City (38-29-30) at fifth, General Santos City (36-43-51), Makati City (35-16-21), Cebu City (31-32-52), and Zamboanga City (27-18-15).

Davao’s move fulfilled expectations from Sports Development Division–City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) officer-in-charge Michael Denton “Mikey” Aportadera, who set a calm tone ahead of the weeklong meet.

“Hopefully, we could get a notch higher this year,” Aportadera told reporters in September during the Sports Heroes Awards Night. “But I don’t want to put pressure on the athletes. I just want them to enjoy it and perform the way they have trained. The advantage is that the venue is closer, so they’ll feel more confident competing.”

The host city’s proximity played in Davao’s favor. With families, coaches, and teammates traveling in full force, many athletes walked into their venues as though they were home.

That confidence showed.