Davao City storms to 3rd

Davao City rose to third place in the recently concluded 2025 Batang Pinoy National Games, improving from its fourth-place finish last year and delivering on a quiet challenge set just weeks before the tournament.
Pasig City repeated as overall champion with a 95-72-87 (gold-silver-bronze) haul, edging Baguio City’s 91-72-74. Davao City finished third with 53-53-68, leaping from last year’s fourth-place finish in Puerto Princesa, where it tallied 35-35-28. The city’s stronger showing allowed it to overtake Quezon City (45-51-57), which dropped to fourth overall.
Manila City (43-37-32) made the biggest leap, vaulting to fifth after earning just one gold last year.
Rounding out the top 10 were Santa Rosa City (38-29-30) at fifth, General Santos City (36-43-51), Makati City (35-16-21), Cebu City (31-32-52), and Zamboanga City (27-18-15).
Davao’s move fulfilled expectations from Sports Development Division–City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) officer-in-charge Michael Denton “Mikey” Aportadera, who set a calm tone ahead of the weeklong meet.
“Hopefully, we could get a notch higher this year,” Aportadera told reporters in September during the Sports Heroes Awards Night. “But I don’t want to put pressure on the athletes. I just want them to enjoy it and perform the way they have trained. The advantage is that the venue is closer, so they’ll feel more confident competing.”
The host city’s proximity played in Davao’s favor. With families, coaches, and teammates traveling in full force, many athletes walked into their venues as though they were home.
That confidence showed.
Sixteen-year-old archer Abigail Jane Lim, a Davao Christian High School student, swept six golds in the girls’ 17-under compound division — a stunning jump from her lone silver and bronze last year.
“Wala pa akong golds before 2025,” Lim told SunStar Davao. “I’m really happy po na (that) my training paid off.”
Gymnast Harvey Nuique, 17, closed his Batang Pinoy career with four golds and a silver, topping individual trampoline, tumbling, all-around, and the team event with Jhelix Wyne Basinang. He settled for silver in double mini.
“I feel happy and overwhelmed… I still got it in just two weeks’ training,” Nuique said.
Ten-year-old Abigail Rose Morrison also broke through, seizing three golds and a silver in women’s artistic gymnastics — including wins in floor exercise, vault, and team event with Brianna Trish Paraños, Xcyn Franzs Tagalog, and Chalsea Belle Louis Tuazon.
Medal hauls
Davao City turned in a forceful campaign at Batang Pinoy 2025, banking on deep talent across combat, racket, and dance events to pile up medals.
The jiu-jitsu squad led the surge with six golds, four silvers, and 11 bronzes as young grapplers dominated multiple weight groups.
Arnis fighters matched the energy, seizing five golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. Aethan Razy P. Fujita spearheaded the charge, clinching two titles in the boys’ 16–17 non-traditional anyo and male padded stick point events.
Karatedo added three golds, three silvers, and five bronzes, while the wrestling team rolled to three golds, a silver, and a bronze. The wushu sanda contingent punched in three golds, a silver, and three bronzes to keep the medal flow steady.
WUSHU WINNERS. Davao City’s wushu sanda athletes deliver three golds, one silver, and three bronzes in Batang Pinoy 2025, helping keep the city’s medal surge on track.On the hard courts, Davao’s tennis bets battled through deep draws to bring home three golds and six silvers. Team play also delivered as Immanuel School of Davao Inc. captured the boys’ 17-under futsal crown.
Dancesport punctuated the run when Doña Carmen Denia National High School’s John Terence Cuizon and Angel Jane Tinambacan swept Youth A and Youth B for two golds.
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has yet to release the full official medal breakdown by local government unit as of press time, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, but early tallies point to Davao City’s strong, across-the-board showing, a testament to its deep grassroots pipeline and motivated young athletes.
In a Facebook post, the Sports Development Division–CMO praised the city’s push across 27 sports.
“Our delegation displayed outstanding performances, teamwork, and sportsmanship — earning several podium finishes and notable achievements that brought pride and honor to the city.” MLSA