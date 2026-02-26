Davao City swimmers lead Durians’ medal haul

Among the city’s standout performers was Jian Paul T. Baulos of Davao City National High School, who captured four golds in the secondary boys’ 200-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley events and teamed up with Archibald Nicolas Lonzaga, Almar Christian De Leon, and Liam Nigel Rebaya to secure the 4x100-meter medley relay and 4x50-meter medley relay golds.

The Grade 12 swimmer started at age nine and has been relentless in his preparation, juggling early-morning sessions, jogging, push-ups, and dry-land exercises.

“I’m so happy my hard work paid off,” Baulos, trained by veteran Haroon Cali, said. “I dedicate my golds to my parents, coach, school, and team. I’ll keep training to improve and hopefully win more medals at the next Palaro.”

Other secondary boys gold medalists were Rafael Miguel Cruz, who won the 100-meter freestyle, and Almar Christian De Leon, who claimed gold in the 50-meter breaststroke.

Secondary girls added to the medal haul. Zoe Alexandra Raut won gold in the 100-meter freestyle, Kai Monique Solana claimed gold in the 200-meter breaststroke and silver in the 400-meter freestyle, Alexi Jeane Laolao took gold in the 200-meter butterfly, and Paulette Javier Apilado added gold in the 200-meter individual medley. The 4x100-meter medley relay team of Apilado, Solana, Laolao, and Raut also captured gold, showcasing the depth of Davao City’s secondary girls’ squad.

At the elementary level, Juan Raphael Estanislao won gold in the boys’ 200-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter medley relay with Andrew Dugaduga, Seth Ali Liam Dilangalen, and John Vincent Canovas. He added a silver medal in the 50-meter breaststroke. Dilangalen copped another gold in the 200m IM.

Dugaduga took gold in the boys’ 100-meter backstroke and silver in the 200-meter freestyle.

Davao City's elementary girls swimmers also impressed. Cassiel Auvene Cabico swept three golds in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, and 200-meter individual medley (IM). Her fourth gold came in the 4x100-meter medley relay with Cassiel Auvene Cabico, Georgia Summer Peñeiro, and Kezaiah Grace Eguia. Sohier added a gold in the 100-meter backstroke. Peñeiro also annexed a gold 200m freestyle. MLSA