Davao City swimmers ready for Palaro debut

The Davao Eagles elementary girls swimming team is set for the Palarong Pambansa after weeks of intensive training and preparation.

Davraa elementary girls' swimming assistant coach Reynalyn Ranada Ravanes said the team has followed a structured program to ensure the swimmers are in peak condition.

“Our preparations are going well. Together with their trainers, we’ve prepared thoroughly, and we’re ready for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa,” the Ateneo de Davao University elementary girls swimming coach said.

The team trains almost daily, including holidays, showing a strong commitment to the sport.

“Actually, their training never really stops. Even during holidays, they are very dedicated; they still train every day with their coaches and trainers,” Ravanes said.

Each session lasts two to three hours, with some swimmers training twice a day to build endurance and speed.

“They train almost the entire week for about two to three hours per session. Some of them also train in the morning and afternoon,” she said.

The competition marks the team’s first appearance at the national level, but the swimmers have set clear goals.

“This will be their first time competing in the Palarong Pambansa, but we aim for each of them to win at least one medal,” Ravanes said. “Since this is an individual sport, we expect each swimmer to give her best and show her full potential.”

She expressed confidence in the entire roster, noting that all members earned their spots through performance.

“All of them are our top bets because they earned their place in the Palarong Pambansa,” she added.

The team includes Cassiel Auvene R. Cabico, Joguylen Thalia M. Sohier, Georgia Summer P. Peñeiro, and Sabina Erin Monella Mabilen.

Cabico said she feels both nervous and excited ahead of the competition.

“I feel nervous but happy,” Cabico said.

She will compete in the 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle, and 50-meter breaststroke.

She said training taught her discipline and strength, which she will carry into the competition.

“Training taught me discipline, built my strength, and gave me pride in representing Region 11,” she said. Ricardo Jr. J. Bastasa/DNSC, SunStar Intern