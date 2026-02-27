Davao City teams shine at 77th PAL seniors golf

Davao City’s Lanang Golf and Country Club and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Sports Club captured championship titles as the 77th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Golf Tournament 2026 concluded Thursday, February 26, with a celebratory dinner and awarding program at Dusit Thani Davao.

In the Aviator Division, Lanang Golf and Country Club tallied 476 points to clinch the championship.

Team veteran Paul Dakudao said, “We’ve been playing together for almost 30 years. Being on our home course gave us an advantage. Of course, we’re thrilled to be champions.”

Mimosa Plus (471) and Brittannika Team B (479) placed second and third, respectively.

Sportswriters Division crowned Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Sports Club champion with 466 points. Randolph Cadiogan said, “Our win was a team effort. Every member performed as expected. I’m proud of them all! Mabuhay ang senior’s team ng RPV!”

In the overall Senior Division Championship, Bukidnon’s Del Monte Golf Club claimed a three-peat with 599 points. Team members Ernesto Apas, Billy Adag, Arsenio Mondilla, Raul Minoza, Crispin Aparilla, Romeo Jaraula, Leon Maghamil, and Ramon Velez combined skill and experience to dominate the tournament.

Ramon Velez told SunStar Davao, “We prepared very well, so I knew we would play well. Hard work produced the best result this time. Our team has been together for over 10 years, and next year, at our home court in Cagayan de Oro, we have a good chance to win again.”

Canlubang Golf and Country Club finished second with 589 points, followed by Luisita Golf and Country Club at 587.

Other division champions included Sherwood Hills Golf Club (Founders, 582 points), Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club (Legacy, 532 points), Pinoy Twilight Golf Club (Friendship, 390 points), and FilAm Hawaii (International, 546 points).

Hole-in-one feats were recorded by Michael Mercer (Napa de Oro Winery) and Jufil Sato (Cebu Country Club), both acing the second hole at Rancho Palos Verdes during the early rounds of the tournament.

Individual flight winners included Byung Kyu Choi (Flight A, Valley Golf and Country Club), Apollo Jun Lamazon (Flight B, Brittannika Team B), Cipriano Abdon (Flight C, Riviera Golf), and German Tono (Flight D, Sherwood Hills Golf Club).

PAL executives and organizers praised the event’s competitive spirit and camaraderie. Leo Tereso A. Magno, chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority, highlighted the tournament’s ability to unite the private sector, government, and communities. “This Interclub has shown its power to bring us together, celebrating excellence and fellowship,” he said.

Alvin Miranda, marketing vice president of Philippine Airlines, called the event “a reunion for many participants” and shared a personal anecdote about connecting with his grandfather through the Interclub.

Asia’s Diamond Soul Siren and OPM hitmaker Randy Santiago entertained 992 senior golfers and other guests during the event.

This year’s tournament featured a record 214 teams, 124 in the senior division and 90 in the men’s regular division, reflecting the enduring popularity of Philippine golf. Sponsors included Diamond partner Mastercard, Gold sponsors PRIMAX and Ajinomoto, Silver sponsor Okada, Bronze sponsors ABS-CBN Global, Boeing, Philippine National Bank, and Tanduay. Official hotel partners were Dusit Thani Davao and Newport World Resorts.

The ceremonial tee-off for the men’s regular division is scheduled for February 28 at South Pacific Golf Club, with competition continuing March 2–6 at SPGC, Apo Golf and Country Club, and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club.

Since 1948, the PAL Interclub has brought together local and international golfers in a spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship, and camaraderie, forging friendships while celebrating the competitive spirit of the sport. MLSA