Davao City to host Davraa Meet 2024

Preparations are underway for the staging of the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024, scheduled for April 1 to 7 in Davao City.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region spokesperson Jenielito "Dodong" Atillo, in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao, said the agency is busy organizing the regional sportsfest for elementary and secondary athletes.

Atillo acknowledged the challenges posed by recent disasters in the region, such as massive flooding and landslides resulting from the shear line and low-pressure area (LPA), which brought continuous heavy rains.

However, he assured that the preparations for Davraa Meet 2024 remain unaffected.

"Wala man hinoon [naapektuhan ang preparasyon] kay ang host is Davao City pero ang specific venue sa Davao, wala pa ko kabalo (Despite the recent disasters in the region, our preparations remain unaffected as the host city is Davao City. However, the specific venue within Davao is yet to be determined)," he said.

Atillo also noted a departure from the past practice of bidding or rotation for Davraa hosting, emphasizing that such a scheme would not apply this year.

He said, "After the pandemic, wala pa nag-impose scheme rotation or bid, kay medyo nasa adjustment period pa gihapon (After the pandemic, no rotation or bidding scheme has been imposed because we are still in the adjustment period)."

Consequently, DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo requested Davao City to host the regional meet.

"Bale, DepEd Davao and Mayor Baste accepted our hangyo mao nang sa Davao himoon ang Davraa (DepEd Davao City and Mayor Sebastian `Baste' Duterte accepted our request so the Davraa Meet will be held in Davao)," he said.

Meanwhile, Davao del Norte provincial sports coordinator Giovanni Gulanes said they will host the Davraa Meet 2024 swimming competition.

The Davao City Durians delegation is the defending overall champions of the Davraa Meet.

However, the final composition of Davao City will be determined after the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024, reportedly scheduled on February 20 to 24.

Most Unit meets have already concluded, and the citywide eliminations are set to showcase the best Dabawenyo athletes across various sports. MLSA