Davao City’s Batang Pinoy champion Abigal Morrison eyes big 2026 gymnastics wins

Ten-year-old gymnast Abigail Morrison is already setting her sights on bigger victories in 2026, aiming to shine at the Davraa Meet 2026 and Palarong Pambansa 2026 while mastering higher-level skills.

Her training at the School of Champions (SOC) Gymnastics Davao has been a game-changer.

Abigail is building strength, agility, and mental resilience as she prepares for upcoming competitions. “In 2026, I hope to perform well and win,” she said. “I want to learn higher-level skills, become stronger both physically and mentally, and continue to grow as an athlete with discipline, faith, and passion for gymnastics.”

The Grade 5 student from Heartworks Learning Center has already made her mark. In 2025, she won five golds and one silver at the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet, then added three golds and one silver at Batang Pinoy, helping put Davao in the national spotlight. For Morrison, these achievements are the result of relentless practice, determination, and a strong support system.

“I am most grateful for my family and friends who supported me throughout 2025,” she said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao. “Their encouragement inspired me to keep going, especially when our School of Champions Gymnastics Gym was created. Having our own gym boosted my training and helped me achieve gold medals in competitions.”

Batang Pinoy 2025, she said, was particularly memorable. “I won three gold medals and one silver, and for the first time, Davao was recognized as a champion across the Philippines. I thank the Lord for guiding me, strengthening my faith, and giving me the courage and determination to pursue gymnastics,” Morrison added.

With support, faith, and talent, Morrison is set to make 2026 a breakout year. MLSA