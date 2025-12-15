Davao City’s Chino Sy Tancontian bags PH’s SEA Games judo gold in Thailand

When the final buzzer rang, Chino Sy Tancontian stood up and broke down in tears, overwhelmed after sealing a match-ending ippon to claim the Philippines’ gold medal in the men’s judo -100 kilogram final at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Saturday, December 13, 2025 — a victory that felt like a birthday gift that arrived five days early as he turns 25 on December 18.
The Davao City pride stunned Indonesia’s Gede Ganding Kalbu Soethama with a perfectly timed throw, delivering the country’s first gold medal of the day and adding another milestone to his remarkable multi-sport journey.
“Iba po talaga ang SEA Games (The SEA Games is really different),” Tancontian said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao. “Malaking dagdag po ito sa achievement ko, lalo na gold ito in another sport. Sobrang thankful po talaga ako sa lahat ng sumuporta sa journey ko papunta sa Olympics (This is a huge addition to my achievements, especially since it’s a gold medal in another sport. I’m truly very thankful to everyone who supported me throughout my journey to the Olympics),” he said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.
The gold marked Tancontian’s third SEA Games podium finish across three different combat sports — gold in sambo at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, silver in wrestling at the 2023 Cambodia Games, and now gold in judo in Thailand. Few Filipino athletes have matched that level of versatility on the regional stage.
The road to the final, however, tested both his skill and composure.
Tancontian, who turns 25 on December 18, said the semifinals nearly derailed his campaign, pushing him into a tense golden score situation against an unfamiliar opponent from the host country.
“Doon po talaga ako nahirapan (That was really where I struggled),” he recalled. “Golden score na po, parang sudden death. Critical po siya, kaya nung nagkaroon ng opening, kinuha ko na agad (It had gone to the golden score, like sudden death. It was a critical moment, so when an opening came, I took it right away).”
That same decisiveness carried into the final.
Knowing opportunities can disappear in an instant during a four-minute bout, Tancontian trusted his instincts when the opening appeared and never let it slip.
“Yun na po yung window (That was the window),” he said. “Baka hindi na ulit magkaroon, kaya kinuha ko na talaga yung chance (It might not come again, so I really took the chance).”
As emotions poured out after the win, Tancontian said the gold belonged to more than just himself.
“Kay Lord po muna. Para sa Philippines at sa family ko (First, to the Lord. Then for the Philippines and my family),” he said. “Ilang buwan ko rin po talagang hinihiling ito (I had been praying for this for several months).”
He saved special words for his father, Paolo, current president of the Pilipinas Sambo Federation, Inc. (PSFI), who has guided him since his earliest days in combat sports and was in Thailand to witness the moment.
“Si papa po talaga ang nagturo sa akin since day one (It was really my father who taught me from day one),” Tancontian said. “Malaking tulong po yung support niya, lalo na nandito po siya kanina (His support has been a huge help, especially since he was here earlier).”
Despite the triumph, there will be little time for extended celebration. Tancontian said he plans to rest briefly before resuming overseas training early next year as he continues his push toward Olympic qualification. He added that he and his family may not be able to return to Davao City for Christmas.
For now, though, the tears told the story.
They spoke of relief, gratitude, and fulfillment — emotions of an athlete who held on until the final bell and achieved exactly what he came to Thailand to do. MLSA