Davao City’s Chino Sy Tancontian bags PH’s SEA Games judo gold in Thailand

The gold marked Tancontian’s third SEA Games podium finish across three different combat sports — gold in sambo at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, silver in wrestling at the 2023 Cambodia Games, and now gold in judo in Thailand. Few Filipino athletes have matched that level of versatility on the regional stage.

The road to the final, however, tested both his skill and composure.

Tancontian, who turns 25 on December 18, said the semifinals nearly derailed his campaign, pushing him into a tense golden score situation against an unfamiliar opponent from the host country.

“Doon po talaga ako nahirapan (That was really where I struggled),” he recalled. “Golden score na po, parang sudden death. Critical po siya, kaya nung nagkaroon ng opening, kinuha ko na agad (It had gone to the golden score, like sudden death. It was a critical moment, so when an opening came, I took it right away).”

That same decisiveness carried into the final.

Knowing opportunities can disappear in an instant during a four-minute bout, Tancontian trusted his instincts when the opening appeared and never let it slip.

“Yun na po yung window (That was the window),” he said. “Baka hindi na ulit magkaroon, kaya kinuha ko na talaga yung chance (It might not come again, so I really took the chance).”

As emotions poured out after the win, Tancontian said the gold belonged to more than just himself.

“Kay Lord po muna. Para sa Philippines at sa family ko (First, to the Lord. Then for the Philippines and my family),” he said. “Ilang buwan ko rin po talagang hinihiling ito (I had been praying for this for several months).”

He saved special words for his father, Paolo, current president of the Pilipinas Sambo Federation, Inc. (PSFI), who has guided him since his earliest days in combat sports and was in Thailand to witness the moment.