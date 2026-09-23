Davao City’s Junmilardo Ogayre reaches Round of 16 in Asian Games boxing

Davao City boxer Junmilardo Ogayre absorbed a standing eight-count in the final round but protected his early lead to beat Mongolia’s Lundaa Gantumur, 3-2, Wednesday, in the men’s 60-kilogram boxing competition at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The 27-year-old Ogayre, who hails from Maa, Davao City, advanced to the Round of 16 after three of five judges scored the bout in his favor.

Gantumur, 24, immediately applied pressure, forcing Ogayre to work under a relentless attack. But Ogayre used his jab and quick counters to create openings and land clean punches inside. His work in the first two rounds gave him enough of a cushion to withstand the Mongolian’s late surge.

Gantumur increased the pressure in the final round and forced the referee to administer a standing eight-count against Ogayre.

The Dabawenyo recovered and stayed composed through the closing exchanges. Gantumur took the final round on all five cards, but Ogayre held on for the split decision.

Ogayre will face Nepal’s Roka Magar in the next round.

His Asian Games debut adds another chapter to a boxing journey that began when he was 9 years old, when he first tried boxing through mitts training. He grew up as the sixth of seven siblings in Davao City and looked up to former world champion Nonito Donaire.