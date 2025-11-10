Davao City’s Señedo sisters kick their way to Batang Pinoy glory

They may look alike and share the same passion, but Davao City’s karate twins, Hannah Erika and Cloe Marie Señedo, each shone in their own way at the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Karatedo Championships held recently in General Santos City.

Sixteen-year-old Hannah Erika captured a silver medal in the -53kg juniors kumite female category, while her twin Cloe Marie earned a bronze in the 16–17 intermediate kata female division — a double win that reflects not only their hard work but also their shared discipline, faith, and love for the sport that has bonded them since childhood.

“Winning silver felt incredible,” Hannah, a bronze medalist in the Batang Pinoy 2024 in Puerto Princesa City, said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao. “All my hard work and sacrifices finally paid off. There were moments I doubted myself, but I knew God was with me during every fight.”

It was Hannah’s second Batang Pinoy appearance, and her maturity on the mat showed. Behind the medal was a quiet strength built on early mornings, long practices, and faith that anchored her through nerves and exhaustion.

“This victory is all for God’s glory,” she said. “It’s also for my family, my coaches, and everyone who believed in me. They are my biggest inspiration — especially my parents, who always remind me to stay humble and keep improving.”

Her twin sister, Cloe, meanwhile, marked her first and last Batang Pinoy with a bronze medal finish — an achievement she described as both surprising and deeply meaningful.

“I was overfilled with joy,” Cloe said. “I had no idea who I was playing against and was very doubtful at first. But I reminded myself to take a deep breath and have faith. I just told myself to do my best, and God would do the rest.”

A family of fighters

Their father, Ric, a black-belt entrepreneur, and their mother, Donna, a master teacher at Davao City National High School (DCNHS) who once trained in karate at Ateneo de Davao University, planted the early seeds of their passion.

“I started my journey in my papa’s dojo just for fun,” Cloe shared. “During the pandemic, I slowly fell in love with the sport again and started competing at local events at 12.”

Hannah’s introduction came through admiration — first for her father’s discipline, and then for the community she found in karate.

“Of all sports, I ended up with karate because it taught me focus, respect, and perseverance,” she said. “It’s not just about fighting; it’s about discipline and self-control.”

Training like twins

Balancing school and training is no small feat for the Grade 11 students from Davao City National High School.

The sisters wake up at 4 a.m. for their 6 a.m. classes. After school, they head straight to the dojo, where they eat lunch, study, or nap before training begins at 5 p.m.. They return home late, finish homework, do household chores, and rest — only to repeat the cycle the next day.

“We juggle studies and training by planning our time carefully,” said Cloe. “No procrastination — study during school hours, train after. It’s challenging but worth it.”

“It really takes discipline and determination to keep up with both academics and sports,” added Hannah. “But we love what we do, and that keeps us going.”

The twin edge

Being twins in the same sport comes with its own mix of blessings and challenges.

“The advantage is that we always have a training buddy,” Cloe said. “We push each other, motivate each other. But it’s also twice the cost for equipment. It would be our dream to have sponsors someday.”

Hannah admitted comparisons are inevitable. “Sometimes people ask who’s better or stronger,” she said. “But we’ve learned to turn those comparisons into motivation. We correct each other’s mistakes and celebrate each other’s achievements.”

Eyes on a shared dream

The Señedo twins may have started karate “just for fun,” but the sport has since become their shared calling.

“My dream is to compete internationally and represent the Philippines,” said Cloe.

“Same here,” Hannah added. “Maybe in the SEA Games or World Games someday. I want to make my family and my country proud.”

Returning home to Davao City with medals around their necks and bigger dreams in their hearts, the Señedo twins prove that twin strength isn’t just about shared blood — it’s about shared grit, faith, and love for the sport that brought them together and made them forces to reckon with. MLSA