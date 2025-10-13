Davao City’s Semilla shines as Rising Star

The 17-year-old Francisco Bangoy National High School Grade 12 student, together with his partner Francheska Darvin, swept all six gold medals in the high school dancesports category during the Ilocos Palaro, a rare feat that caught national attention.

Semilla admitted the recognition came as an unexpected but heartwarming surprise.

"Hindi ko po alam, nagulat lang din ako (I didn’t know about it, I was really surprised)," he told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview on Sunday, October 12. “I’m very grateful for this award. It motivates me even more, especially knowing that Olympic champions once received the same recognition at my age.”

He expressed deep gratitude to his coaches, parents, and dance partner Darvin for their constant support and encouragement. Though Darvin has since transferred to the University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) for senior high school, the pair continues to train diligently daily, except on Sundays.

"Ginapaningkamutan gyud namong time ang pag-practice namo (We really try our best to make time for practice)," he added.

The duo will return to the dance floor later this month to compete in another national event at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on October 25 and 26.

Other honorees included Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo, who was named Sports Idol of the Year; Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carreon, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; and golf patron Christian Gonzalez, recognized as Godfather of the Year.

Among the elite junior athletes honored were five-time Siklab awardee Karl Eldrew Yulo and weightlifters Albert Ian Delos Santos, Jay-R Colonia, Alexandra Ann Diaz, Althea Bacaro, and Jhodie Peralta, who bagged a total of 10 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the 2025 World Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.

Also recognized were golfer Rianne Malixi, track athlete Pi Durden Wangkey, taekwondo jin Dean Darnet Venerable, tennis standout Tenny Madis, triathlete Kira Ellis, and volleyball player Sam Cantada.

In his keynote speech, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said recognizing young athletes not only fuels their drive to excel but also sparks inspiration across communities.

"I think we all believe and we all agree that sports is really a great equalizer across social status and across ages. That is why we know there is power in the grassroots development," Gregorio said. "Every award here is a living proof of opportunities that sports can create for children of every age, gender, language, religion, and culture across the nation." MLSA