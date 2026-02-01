Davao Combat League brings amateur MMA action Feb. 21

The Davao Combat League will put the spotlight on the city’s rising mixed martial arts fighters when it stages an amateur MMA event on Feb. 21, giving local athletes a platform to test their skill, discipline, and mental toughness.

Organizers announced the event during the Davao Sports Association Forum on Friday, saying the league aims to grow MMA in the city and help position Davao alongside other Mindanao hubs with established combat sports scenes.

DCL organizer Miko Ponce De Leon said the event provides young fighters a platform to compete while highlighting Davao’s growing talent, work ethic, and competitive mindset in mixed martial arts.

The four-hour event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Santa Lucia Mall Convention Center and features a 13-bout card showcasing the full range of mixed martial arts.

Action will open with three submission and wrestling matches, followed by two kickboxing bouts. The night will build toward eight full MMA fights, highlighting athletes who have trained across multiple disciplines.

The main event pits Villarias against Mangalili in a matchup organizers describe as a clash of determination and grit, with both fighters expected to bring intensity and pride into the cage.

League spokesperson Mark Nimanad said the DCL focuses on developing “young guns” — athletes who are passionate about combat sports and willing to commit to the physical and mental demands of MMA.

Organizers chose Santa Lucia Mall for its 1,000-seat capacity and expect 500 to 700 fans, viewing the event as a draw for visitors from outside the city.

Safety measures will be in place throughout the event, with organizers coordinating with the local government and the Philippine Red Cross. Medical teams, emergency personnel, and standby ambulances will be on site. DARLYL BANIGUED, SUNSTAR INTERN/NDDU