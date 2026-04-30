Davao dancesport duo wins 2 golds in world-class meet



Representing Davao City, the accomplished tandem delivered another standout performance against a strong field, ruling both the PDSF U21 Standard A and WDSF U21 Standard events.

The duo also reached the semifinals of the Grade A Standard and WDSF International Open Standard categories, proving they could hold their own across four demanding events.

“Four events po sinalihan namin (We competed in four events),” Semilla told SunStar Davao.

Semilla, a senior high school student at Francisco Bustamante National High School, and Darvin, a senior high school student at the University of the Immaculate Conception, once again showcased the chemistry, discipline, and precision that have made them one of Davao’s premier dancesport pairs.

Darvin described the latest milestone as both humbling and inspiring.