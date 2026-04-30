Davao dancesport duo wins 2 golds in world-class meet

Multiple Palarong Pambansa gold medalists Bhenz Rudolf Owen Semilla and Francheska Dezzly Darvin continued to shine as a pair after winning two gold medals in the World DanceSport Federation International Open and Philippine Superstars Open Dancesport Festival recently at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila.
Representing Davao City, the accomplished tandem delivered another standout performance against a strong field, ruling both the PDSF U21 Standard A and WDSF U21 Standard events.
The duo also reached the semifinals of the Grade A Standard and WDSF International Open Standard categories, proving they could hold their own across four demanding events.
“Four events po sinalihan namin (We competed in four events),” Semilla told SunStar Davao.
Semilla, a senior high school student at Francisco Bustamante National High School, and Darvin, a senior high school student at the University of the Immaculate Conception, once again showcased the chemistry, discipline, and precision that have made them one of Davao’s premier dancesport pairs.
Darvin described the latest milestone as both humbling and inspiring.
“Our hearts are so full of gratitude. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the people who stood by us every step of the way,” she said in a Facebook post.
She thanked their coaches, mentor Julie Flintham, parents, friends, and supporters, acknowledging the collective effort behind their continued rise.
Darvin also shared how meaningful it was to reach the semifinals of the WDSF category and dance alongside athletes they look up to, while recognizing there is still much to learn.
The Manila triumph added another major chapter to the duo’s decorated career after their dominant showing in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte, where they swept all six gold medals in their standard category and helped power Davao Region to the dancesport championship. MLSA