Davao de Oro climbs to 3rd as Thunderbolts build on 2025 gains

Davao de Oro moved up a spot, finishing third overall at the recently concluded 2026 Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davras) Meet.

The Golden Thunderbolts collected 43 gold, 65 silver, and 78 bronze medals, overtaking Tagum City after placing fourth in 2025. Last year, Davao de Oro tallied 30 gold, 56 silver, and 71 bronze medals, according to the official medal count.

The jump in gold medals marked the clearest sign of progress. Davao de Oro added 13 more golds this year while also improving its silver and bronze totals, turning close finishes in 2025 into podium wins in 2026.

The rise came a year after an earthquake disrupted training and damaged venues across the province. The Department of Education (DepEd) Davao de Oro Schools Division Office pushed through with a multi-venue provincial meet across 11 towns to keep athletes competing. Coaches adjusted schedules. Parents found ways to send their children to practice.

Davao de Oro Governor Raul G. Mabanglo and congressional representatives Maria Carmen S. Zamora and Leonel “Jhong” D. Ceniza supported the Thunderbolts’ delegation campaign.

The surge to the podium was spearheaded by standout performances in both the secondary and elementary divisions, with the municipality of Maragusan taking center stage.

Distance runner Charlen Cos of Maragusan National High School delivered the province’s first gold in the secondary girls’ 3,000 meters. After her race, she thanked her coaches and family for staying with her through long training days.

“We wouldn’t have achieved this if you weren’t guiding us every step of the way,” Cos wrote in a post.

In the elementary division, gymnast Flexie Kate U. Ibarra of Maragusan Central Elementary School led a medal surge. She won gold in floor exercise, bars, vault, and individual all-around, and added a silver on balance beam. Her performance helped widen Davao de Oro’s lead over the chasing pack.

Davao City and Davao del Norte again finished first and second overall. MLSA WITH Via Maria Joanna Maglana/DorSU, SunStar Intern