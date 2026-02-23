Davao de Oro’s Charlen Cos bags 1st 2026 Davraa Meet gold

Cos said she entered the race focused only on giving her best despite inconsistent preparation.

“Overwhelmed ko. Wala ko nag-expect maka-gold (I was overwhelmed. I didn’t expect to win gold),” she told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview, noting her training was interrupted by academic demands ahead of graduation. She improved from last year’s 10:56 finish to Monday’s 10:44.80. “Gina-cheer nako akong kaugalingon na kaya nako ni. Hard ang training, sayang kung mahulog lang sa wala (“I kept cheering myself on, telling myself I could do it. The training was hard, and I didn’t want it to go to waste).”

Cos trained seriously for two months while balancing schoolwork. She previously earned bronze in 2024 and silver in 2025. However, she placed fifth in the 2025 Palaro. She dedicated her victory to God, her family, her coach, and her friends.

She will also compete in the 1,500 and 800 meters and hopes her performance draws college scholarship offers. The eldest of three siblings, she said she runs to help her parents, her mother works at Dole Philippines in Maragusan, and her father farms vegetables, and dreams of becoming a physical education teacher.

“Train hard and stay humble. Muabot ra ang time para nimo kung unsa itugot sa Ginoo (Train hard and stay humble. Your time will come if it’s God’s will),” she advised fellow athletes competing in the regional meet.

Ocon, a 16-year-old Grade 11 runner trained by veteran coach Emilio "Toto" Lacanaria, said she felt both grateful and slightly disappointed after settling for silver in her first attempt at the 3,000.

“Wala ko mag-expect maka-silver. Karon lang ko nag-try ani na event (I didn’t expect to win silver. This was actually my first time trying this event),” she said, adding she competed only up to the city meet last year. MLSA