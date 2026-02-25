Davao del Norte extend Davraa golden streak

Davao del Norte sustained its golden surge on Day 2 of the 2026 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet athletics competition, collecting more medals as of Tuesday, February 24, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City.

Brylle Josh S. Robis of Sto. Tomas National High School leapt to gold in the secondary boys’ triple jump, clearing 13.71 meters to top the field. The 17-year-old Grade 11 athlete started athletics at age 13, switching from basketball when he entered Grade 7. Encouraged by his family, he said athletics quickly became his focus.

“Very happy ko kay na daog nako akong event na triple jump,” he said. (I’m very happy because I won my triple jump event.) Robis dedicated his gold to his parents, who motivate him to perform at his best.

This was his third Davraa, having competed in 2024 and 2025 with mixed results. He aims to break the record at the upcoming Palarong Pambansa, where he will make his debut. Robis trains daily under coaches Beverly Garcisto Villarino and Jestony, balancing disciplined meals and sleep with morning and afternoon sessions.

John Rey Luntian of the Davao del Norte Regional Sports Academy (DNRSA) powered through adversity to win gold in the secondary boys’ javelin throw, overcoming a slip on the rain-soaked runway in the finals on Monday, February 23.

The 15-year-old Grade 9 athlete opened with a 48-meter throw but trailed after a bet from Davao Oriental reached 50 meters in the second round. Earlier in the finals, Luntian lost his footing during his run-up.

"Sa first throw sa final, natapil ko pagdagan nako. Giantos ra nako (On my first throw in the final, I slipped while running. I just endured it),” he said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao.

He regrouped and responded with a stronger second attempt to overtake the leader and seal the gold medal.

“Pag second throw nako, naabtan nako siya (On my second throw, I caught up with him),” he said. (On my second throw, I caught up with him).

Luntian, coached by Rafael Lamatan, admitted he did not expect to win after falling short in higher-level meets last year.

“Wala ko nag-expect. Abi nako di nako makuha ang gold (I didn’t expect it. I thought I wouldn’t get the gold),” he said.

The eldest of three siblings, he trains twice daily, at dawn before school and again in the afternoon, crediting discipline and focus for his breakthrough performance.

Meanwhile, Samantha V. Martinez reaffirmed Davao del Norte’s sprint dominance by ruling the secondary girls’ 100-meter dash.

The 14-year-old DNRSA Grade 9 standout, now competing in her fourth Davraa, said she nearly backed out of athletics when she first started at age 12.

“At first I was scared because I might lose, but I took the risk,” she said.

That gamble paid off. Martinez has consistently medaled in Davraa since 2023 and once again struck gold in the century dash this year.

“I’m so happy. Not all athletes can go to Davraa, so I didn’t waste the opportunity. I gave it my all, even if the price is physical pain,” she said.

The youngest of three siblings from a farming family, Martinez has set her sights on the Palarong Pambansa, where she aims not only for gold but also a new record.

In the secondary girls’ long jump, Cherry Ann L. Tangaro of Sto. Tomas National High School delivered a personal-best leap of 5.34 meters to capture gold with her worn-out jumping shoes.

“Sobrang happy po. Na-beat ko ang aking PB (I’m very happy. I beat my personal best),” she said.

Tangaro, 14, began athletics at 11 and said she initially thought school tryouts were simply games. Over time, she developed a deep commitment to the sport.

“Hindi ko po ito bibitawan (I will never let go of this sport),” she said.

The youngest among three siblings, Tangaro dedicated her victory to her family and coach and said she continues to train six days a week in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa.

“Target ko po ang makakuha ng gintong medalya sa Palaro (My target is to win a gold medal in the Palaro),” she added. MLSA