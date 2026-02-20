Davao del Sur Cobras brace for 2026 Davraa Meet

The delegation, made up of student-athletes from districts across the province, opened intensive training Feb. 9 at Sta. Cruz Elementary School. Coaches said the camp runs until Feb. 20 and focuses on conditioning, strategy, and discipline ahead of the Davao Region Athletic Association Meet set Feb. 22-28 in Tagum City.

Provincial officials backed the preparation with a ₱9-million allocation covering transportation, meals from training through competition, uniforms, incentives for medalists and coaches, utilities, medicines, and other logistics. The funding comes from the 2026 Special Education Fund, which supports programs that develop students beyond the classroom.

The Provincial Government of Davao del Sur said the investment ensures athletes can focus on performance rather than expenses. Air-conditioned buses will transport teams, while medical supplies and staff stand ready throughout the training period and competition week.

Coaches described the athletes as determined and eager to prove themselves on the regional stage. Many balance schoolwork with long training hours, arriving early for practice and staying late to refine techniques. Officials said that dedication reflects the province’s goal: build not only medal contenders but disciplined young leaders shaped by sport.

As the countdown to Davraa begins, the Cobras train with a clear mission—to compete with pride, represent their communities, and show that preparation and support can turn potential into podium finishes. MLSA WITH Davao del Sur Provincial Information Office PR