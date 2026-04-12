Davao Eagles eye Palaro Latin sweep

The Davao Eagles secondary Latin American dancesport team of has ramped up preparations for the Palarong Pambansa 2026, with coach Edsel Reyan Carlo Oliver enforcing a demanding daily schedule as the squad targets a gold medal sweep.

Oliver said the team follows a rigorous routine that blends endurance work and technical training.

“Our usual training starts at 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. for jogging and stamina. Then from 1 p.m. to 6 or 7 p.m., we do intensive training,” he said.

The team trains almost daily, logging five to six hours of preparation.

“As much as possible, we train 5 to 6 hours a day,” Oliver added.

He said the buildup has been continuous, especially after the Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa) Mee 2026.

“Right after Davraa, the training never stopped,” he said.

Motivated by last year’s results, Oliver said the team is aiming for a stronger finish this year.

“We are aiming for six golds. Last year, we got one gold and five bronze medals. This year, we will push for all the gold medals,” he said.

Despite the challenge, Oliver expressed confidence in the team’s chances.

“We will do our best to make it possible, especially to win gold medals,” he said.

Leading the campaign are Angel Jane Tinambacan and John Terence Cuizo of Doña Carmen Denia National High School.

In the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, the pair won gold in cha-cha-cha and bronze in samba, rumba, paso doble, jive, and the five-dance event in the secondary Latin division.

With recent training sessions held at GMall Toril on April 8 and 10, the team continues to sharpen its form as it prepares to face the country’s best on the national stage. Arien Joanne Morales/UM, SunStar Intern