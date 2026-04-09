Davao Eagles gear up to defend Palaro crown

The Davao Eagles have ramped up their preparations for the Palarong Pambansa boys’ secondary basketball tournament, setting their sights on defending their title. Head coach Jess Linus L. Evangelio has stressed discipline, intensity, and full team commitment.

The Eagles clinched the gold medal in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, defeating Western Visayas, 67–51, in Ilocos Norte.

Evangelio said the team resumed training last week after a short break.

“We officially started last Monday. After Holy Week and several tournaments, I set the tone right away. We had already gone on hard training since the break," Evangelio said in an interview with SunStar Davao. "Day 1 was a test of character—whether they truly want to be back-to-back Palarong Pambansa champions or give up because of the difficulty,” Evangelio said.

The team now trains daily, logging three to four hours of practice at Macs Gym, Marfori Subdivision.

“From Monday to Sunday, we train every day. Everyone understands the level of commitment required,” he said.

Training focuses on strength and conditioning to match up against bigger opponents.

"Compared to other teams in Palarong Pambansa, they are bigger than us, so we need to be stronger. We combine gym work, sprinting, and conditioning. Other teams are bigger, so we need to be stronger and work harder. We may not be the tallest, but we will make sure we are the hardest-working team,” Evangelio said.

Despite the pressure of defending their title, Evangelio said the team remains focused on reclaiming the gold.

“After winning the Palarong Pambansa gold last school year, we are now focused on earning it again—we’re praying, preparing, and working hard to defend our title. Our goal from Day 1 is to win again," he said. "We know it’s harder to go back-to-back because every team wants to beat us. That’s why we will work harder and give our best,” he said.

Ateneo de Davao University standouts Rhysus Rafael B. Bajenting, Rene Clert N. Baterbonia, Aaron Joash E. Bayanban, Matt Jerrick J. Cayetano, Al Ivx M. Damag, Aeron Lloyd F. Luague, Jhon Mark J. Peligrino, Elijah Wayne D. Quintao, John Leisley P. Repompo, John Mark E. Sanoria, Gerald D. Siason, and Marcus Niño P. Sisican will lead the Eagles.

They will be reinforced by Paul Stephen E. Estandarte of Lamb of God SPED Academy and Gian Carlo S. Bulasa of Elias B. Lopez Memorial National High School.

Bryan Ric Constantino will serve as Evangelio’s assistant coach.

With an intensified training schedule, the Davao Eagles aim to rise to the challenge and secure another national title. Arien Joanne Morales/UM, SunStar Intern