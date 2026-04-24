Davao Eagles start Palaro training camp

Amid rising living costs and the summer heat, Palarong Pambansa-bound Davao Region athletes have started a month-long in-house training camp as they target a second-place finish in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa.

Davao Region finished fourth with 43 golds, 28 silvers, and 36 bronzes in the 2025 Palaro in Ilocos Norte.

For Bryan Paul Linghon, a 16-year-old runner from Kapatagan National High School in Digos City, the goal goes beyond medals. After winning three gold medals in the 1,500-meter, 3,000-meter, and 5,000-meter runs and a bronze in the 4x400 relay at the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2026, he sees athletics as a path to support his family.

“Para sa akoa lang gyud ni, kay mura’g mao na gyud ni ang akong magamit nga scholarship puhon sa kolehiyo (This is really for me because I see this as my way to earn a scholarship in college),” he said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

“Ipadayon gihapon nako ang sport para sa sunod makatabang na ko sa akong pamilya (I will continue pursuing this sport so that, in time, I can help support my family).”

Leonardo C. Tiongson, a member of the quarter administration committee, said the camp continues despite limited resources and minor logistical delays.

“Nagrely ta sa karon sa LGU. Grabe ug part ang local government unit sa kuan karon in terms of finances (We rely on LGUs for now. They play a major role in financing),” he said.

He cited about ₱6 million allocated for food and a ₱400 daily allowance per athlete from various LGUs. He added that the camp focuses on four areas of development: knowledge, skills, attitude, and resilience.

Assistant coach Maylene P. Quimque said the in-house setup allows close monitoring of athletes’ routines, especially with rising prices affecting daily needs.

“Since it’s in-house, monitored ang lifestyle, monitored and activities nila (Their lifestyle and activities are monitored),” Quimque said. “Enough ba ilahang pagkaon? Kay, it matters to the performance of each athlete… apil ang sleeping time and ilahang determination (Are they eating enough? It affects performance, along with sleep and determination).”

Quimque, who handles 28 athletes with another coach, said discipline remains key despite limited resources. She reminds the team to “FO” or follow orders.

“If you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail,” she said. Aisha Magapisa/UM, SunStar Intern