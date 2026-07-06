Davao Eaglets soar at Sinag Liga Asya

Lucero earned Finals Most Valuable Player honors after finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and three assists, while Villegas added 16 points. Carpio, son of Vice President Sara Duterte, anchored the team's championship campaign throughout the tournament and secured a spot in the Mythical Five.

The title capped an impressive run for the Eaglets, who relied on depth, relentless defense, and efficient transition offense to dominate the tournament.

After racing to a 27-16 lead in the opening quarter, Davao weathered New York BSA's second-quarter rally and carried a 43-33 advantage into halftime.

The Eaglets regained control after the break, forcing turnovers, controlling the boards, and capitalizing on fast-break opportunities. They entered the fourth quarter ahead 64-50 before pulling away with a decisive 13-point run that stretched the lead to 20 points and put the championship beyond reach.

Davao overwhelmed New York BSA inside the paint, 64-48, and dominated in transition, outscoring its opponent 36-9. The Eaglets also received 25 points from their bench.

Perseus Berame paced New York BSA with 17 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, while Nathaniel James Jumao-as added 14 points and six rebounds.

Lucero later reflected on the championship in a Facebook post, expressing gratitude to his coaches, teammates, family, and supporters.

"What a journey! Still grateful and blessed for this championship," he wrote.

Lucero first thanked God for giving him the strength and opportunity to play the sport he loves before acknowledging head coach Mark Herrera, assistant coaches Andre Herrera and Benjie Arriba Diswe for their guidance and patience throughout the tournament.

He also thanked team supporters Joseph Chua and Manases R. Carpio, the vice president's husband, for their continued trust and support, along with his parents, teammates, and relatives who traveled to Cebu to cheer for the team.

"To my teammates, thank you, guys! We fought together until the end. Proud of this team," Lucero wrote.

The championship further strengthened Davao Microsmith Elite Eaglets' reputation as one of the country's rising youth basketball programs after they completed a dominant tournament capped by a convincing 28-point victory in the finals.