Davao girls’ arnis team eyes Palaro gold repeat

The Davao Region girls’ arnis team is sharpening its form and precision ahead of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, banking on experience, discipline, and consistent exposure in top-level competitions.

Bemedaled player Ariane Kaye A. Parami leads the squad, alongside Ma. Angeline R. Paramo, Xheana Leigh C. Cabe, and Beyonce Heart M. Salasayo of Davao City National High School. The team aims to sustain its edge in both anyo (forms) and labanan (sparring).

Head coach Nino Jay M. Barena said training is already underway, with the team easing into a progressive routine.

“May light training kami now ginaganap ito sa KDOE gym sa Lanang. Minsan din DCNHS (We currently hold light training sessions at KDOE Gym in Lanang, and sometimes at Davao City National High School),” Barena said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Training began in the first week of April, with athletes spending long hours on the mat.

“1st week of April nagsimula yung training, usually nasa six hours yung training (Training started in the first week of April, and it usually lasts around six hours),” he added.

The Davao squad heads into the national meet with momentum from a strong 2025 campaign in Ilocos Norte, where it won five gold medals—two from the boys’ division and three from the girls’.

Despite the pressure to repeat, Barena remains confident.

“Kaya naman kumuha ngayon ng gold, di ko lang sure kung ilan kaya namin (We can win gold again this year, though I’m not sure how many we can secure),” he said. (We can win gold again this year, though I’m not sure how many we can secure)

Still, the road to the podium will be tough, with powerhouse regions expected to challenge Davao.

“Caraga Region and Region 12… pareho silang magaling sa anyo. Both elementary and secondary. Pero sa labanan tayo yung nangunguna, marami kasing golds sa anyo kaya lamang sila sa bilangan ng golds (Caraga Region and Region 12 are both strong in anyo across levels. We have the edge in sparring, but they lead in gold count because of their strength in forms),” Barena said.

The team will shift to full-scale regional training from April 18 to May 22, maintaining its six-hour daily sessions as it peaks for competition.

Barena said the team’s advantage goes beyond technique.

“Mataas na level ng exposure sa mga tournament, consistent ang training, and most important, medical support for good health at nutritious food na ibinibigay ng DepEd (We benefit from strong tournament exposure, consistent training, and medical support and nutrition provided by DepEd)," he said.

Parami, a four-time Palaro veteran, anchors the team with experience and composure. She has delivered consistent podium finishes—from a gold medal in Davao City in 2019 to strong performances in Marikina in 2023 and Ilocos Norte in 2025.

As she prepares for her final stint at Palaro in Agusan del Sur, Parami hopes to leave a lasting legacy.

“Ang legacy na gusto kong maiiwan para sa Davao Region ay ang pagpapanampalataya lagi kahit saan at anong naabot mo sa iyong pagiging atleta (The legacy I want to leave for Davao Region is to always keep the faith, no matter where you are or what you achieve as an athlete),” Parami said. “Because success will come and go, but the grace of God is forever.” ELIENER ACERO/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN