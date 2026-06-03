Davao gymnast to compete in Asian Championships

Davao City’s rising gymnastics star Aluna Margaux Uy Labrador has earned a place on the Philippine junior national team that will compete in the 13th Senior and 19th Junior Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships from June 25 to 28 in Zunyi, China.

The Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Committee of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines officially announced Labrador’s selection on May 21.

Labrador secured her spot through an invitational selection process organized by the national federation, which brought together some of the country’s top young gymnasts from both local and international training programs.

Her inclusion marks a significant milestone for Mindanao gymnastics, as she becomes one of the few athletes from the island to represent the Philippines at the Asian Championships level.

Representing CoLab Gymnastics, Labrador continues to train under coaches Jovin Estera and Ivy Lu as she prepares for one of the biggest competitions of her young career. She hopes to build on her recent successes and contend against Asia’s best junior gymnasts in China.

Joining Labrador on the Philippine junior team are Jelian Bantilan, Tchelzy Mei Maayo, Maxine Amira Bondoc, and Maria Adriana Pasco.

The Asian Championships will gather the continent’s top gymnasts and serve as a key stage for emerging talents seeking to make their mark on the international scene. PR