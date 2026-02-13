Davao hosts Batang Gilas tryouts slated Feb 14-15

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) 11 Zone 12 will host Mindanao-wide Batang Gilas Youth Boys tryouts on February 14 and 15 at the Genesis 88 Gym.

Atty. Francis Calatrava, SBP-11 Zone 12 deputy regional director, announced during Thursday’s Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum that the tryouts are open to boys born between January 1, 2008, and 2011, regardless of school affiliation.

The goal, he said, is to spot young players with the potential to represent the Philippines in future international competitions.

“This is the right time for young athletes to join. Everybody is given the opportunity,” Calatrava said, adding that the program seeks to discover more talent in the region.

Gilas Pilipinas Youth coach Juno Sauler, also assistant coach of the Magnolia Hotshots and University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, will personally lead the tryouts. Sauler played collegiate basketball for De La Salle University in the Uaap.

Calatrava said that while height is an advantage in basketball, discipline, skill, and commitment are equally important in building a national team pool.

Registration is free and may be done online or on-site. Aspirants must bring a copy of their PSA birth certificate, a valid ID, and a parent/guardian-signed waiver form. Participants without waivers will not be allowed to join.

A coach’s clinic will follow the first day of tryouts, Calatrava said.

He also highlighted the importance of proper officiating, noting that SBP-accredited referees gain an edge in tournaments sanctioned by the federation and Fiba.

“Officiating is a continuous learning process,” he said, encouraging referees to seek accreditation to improve technical standards.

Calatrava added that SBP continues to organize free tournaments in Davao City, with support from partner organizations and philanthropists, to make basketball more accessible to the community. Dorothy Harriet Cabante/DNSC, SunStar Intern