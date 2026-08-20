Davao hosts national archery series

Davao City is giving Mindanao archers a rare chance to compete at home as it hosts three national archery tournaments at the Tionko Football Field this week.

The series opened with the 2026 PSC-WAP (Philippine Sports Commission-World Archery Philippines) Philippine Barebow Championship Leg 3 on Aug. 17-18, followed by Leg 3 of the Philippine Archery Cup on Aug. 19-20. The Philippine Youth Archery Cup will close the series on Aug. 21-23.

Jonathan Rex Josol, president and head coach of Davao Archery Club Inc., said bringing national events to Mindanao helps provincial archers compete without the added cost of traveling to Luzon.

“The schedule is ideally Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, to provide opportunities for local archers,” Josol said. “Most of the time you have to travel, and it’s expensive. Not all archers are capable of spending and traveling to the venues. So you will miss out on talented individuals kasi hindi sila nakakabiyahe. But doing this, na-regionalize ‘yung national events, which is also a selection for next year’s possible inclusion in the national team.”

The series began with barebow, a discipline that removes modern equipment such as sights, stabilizers, and clickers.

“Barebow, wala siyang accessories,” Josol explained. “Meaning, you rely more on talent. Wala siyang sight; wala ang lahat. It’s like the old school na archery.”

Strong home showing

Davao Archery Club fielded 48 entries across the three tournaments, including 10 in barebow, 12 in the open and 50-and-above divisions, and 26 in the youth categories.

The host club quickly made its mark, earning podium finishes in the opening barebow competition. Josol said the early medals gave the club a boost as its archers prepared for the team rounds.

The tournaments also brought archers from clubs across Mindanao, Luzon, Metro Manila, and the Visayas to Davao City, turning the city into a temporary national archery hub.

Finding its place

Archery continues to build a following in Davao City, even as basketball and volleyball remain the more popular sports. The city has an archery range at Lanang Business Park that has helped give the sport a home.

“It’s active, but I would say it’s not very, very popular compared to mainstream sports. Some still say, ‘Ah, may archery club pala or may archery area?’” Josol said. “Meaning, hindi pa siya ganoong kapopular. But it’s gaining ground, and our archers sa club are also performing.”

The three national legs also carry bigger stakes. Organizers will assess the archers’ performances for possible inclusion in the national squad for the coming competition season. GRS