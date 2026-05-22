Davao jins shines in Thailand, UAAP

Davao City taekwondo athlete Ashley Rose Reniedo is proving she can compete with the country’s best after earning medals in international and collegiate competitions while balancing the demands of being a student-athlete.

Reniedo earlier won a silver medal in the 8th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship in Thailand, showcasing Davao talent on the international stage. She also captured a bronze medal in UAAP Season 88 while competing for Far Eastern University (FEU).

Reniedo said becoming part of a UAAP school and the national team was once only a dream when she first started in taekwondo.

“Sobrang saya na maging (part of the national team), it was just a dream before when I was starting Taekwondo na maging part ng national team ng UAAP school sa Manila (I’m very happy because becoming part of the national team and a UAAP school was only a dream when I started taekwondo," she said during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum Thursday, May 22, 2026. "Lahat ng mga magagaling sa Philippines, nandoon sa UAAP. So, sobrang happy and thrilling moment yun when I started my journey sa FEU (The UAAP is the top sports competition in the Philippines, where many of the country’s best athletes compete, so joining FEU was a very happy and thrilling moment for me)."

She admitted that representing the country also comes with pressure and frustration at times, especially while balancing academics and athletics as a student-athlete.

Despite the challenges, Reniedo encouraged young athletes to aim higher and pursue opportunities beyond the region. Lean Carmil Tocmo/UM,SunStar Intern