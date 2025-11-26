Davao-led PH eyes ASG basketball gold

The Dabawenyos-led Team Philippines remains unbeaten in four matches and is set to clash with Malaysia for the boys basketball gold medal at the 14th Asean Schools Games at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Brunei, on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Represented by the 2025 Palarong Pambansa secondary boys champion Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa), reinforced by players from Central Luzon (Clraa), the Philippines advanced to the finals with an 85-59 rout of Indonesia on Tuesday, November 25. Rhysus Bajenting, Rene Clerk Baterbonia, and Matt Jeric Cayetano led the charge, scoring 18, 17, and 16 points, respectively.

The title match marks the second meeting between the Philippines, coached by Ateneo de Davao University’s Jess Linus Evangelio, and Malaysia in the tournament. The Filipinos edged the Malaysians, 76-74, in their preliminary round clash on November 21.

"Nanalo tayo against them by two points sa first game. Ngayon sa championship game, nawala sa amin ang pressure (We beat them by two points in the first game. Now, in the championship game, there’s no pressure on us)," he said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Wednesday, November 26. "Wala na yung first game jitters nung unang laro, considering nga eight players from Davraa and four from Clraa. Nagka-gel na ang team. Naging close na sila. I made sure motivated ang players to get the gold tomorrow (The first-game jitters are gone. With eight players from Davraa and four from Clraa, the team has gelled and grown close. I made sure they stay motivated to get the gold tomorrow)."

Earlier in the tournament, the Philippines overwhelmed Brunei, 126-39, then defeated Singapore, 91-50. Malaysia’s only loss came at the hands of the Filipinos.

"I stick to my mantra that defense wins championships. We're hoping and praying our defense will work out for us tomorrow," Evangelio said.

He acknowledged the team is down two players due to injuries, "Against Malaysia, we are bigger. Our concern going to the Asean Schools Games, injured si Peligrino, then sa semis, na-injure din si Bayanban (Our concern going into the Asean Schools Games was that Jhon Mark Peligrino was injured, and then in the semifinals, Aaron Bayanban also got injured). We are down by two players and will play the finals with only 10."

Despite the setbacks, Evangelio said morale is high. "Sobrang excited sila. Always ko sila hini-heads up na hindi magpakampante kasi it is still

everybody's ball game (They are very excited. I keep reminding them not to get complacent because it’s still everybody’s ball game)," the decorated coach said.

"I always tell them to represent the country and Davao well, considering our team's core is from Davao. `To give your all, your 100 percent on and off the court. Ibigay lang lahat para sa bayan' (Give your all, 100 percent on and off the court. Just give everything for the country)!," he added.

The Philippines roster is also composed of John Mark Sanoria, John Pastor Repompo, and Aeron Lloyd Luague (Davraa), and Kenjie Chog Moral, Miguel Lugtu, Janriel Montes, and Jansen Zapata (Clraa). Nathariel Sendio is the assistant coach.

The team received a send-off from Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Schools Superintendent Rey Solitario during the opening ceremonies of the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2025–2026 recently at the Davao City National High School (DCNHS). MLSA