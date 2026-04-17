Davao pencak silat team aims more Palaro medals

“As usual for combat sports, timbang nila una ginukuha (As usual in combat sports, weight is the first thing we monitor),” said coach Stephanie Aballe-Hefervez. “From busy days sa EOSY rites, nag-rest saglit athletes (After the busy end-of-school-year rites, the athletes took a short rest)."

The team, based at Crossing Bayabas National High School in Toril, shifted back to structured training after weeks of self-conditioning. Sessions now center on refining jurus (forms), improving langkah (footwork), and sharpening timing in sparring.

Davao’s campaign builds on its previous Palarong Pambansa stint in Ilocos Norte, where it won one gold and three bronze medals, and on its Cebu campaign, which yielded one gold and four bronze medals.

Despite strong competition, the coaching staff remains optimistic.

“We pray that we will bring medals again,” Aballe-Hefervez said.

She noted that competition remains tough across regions, especially in individual combat events, while artistic categories demand precision and synchronization.

“Sa pencak silat, iba’t ibang region may mga best players since individual event ang combat. While artistic, Aklan so far (In pencak silat, different regions have top players since combat is an individual event. In artistic events, Aklan stands out so far),” the coach noted.

Among Davao’s key athletes is Grade 11 standout Glydel Joi B. Lonzon, a returning bronze medalist who enters this year’s meet with momentum after winning three gold medals in the 2026 Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet in February.

“It was my third Davraa this year, and it felt tougher than the previous ones, especially when it came to my weight,” Lonzon said. “But thankfully, pag-abot namo diri sa Tagum, nakuha ra gyud nako (But thankfully, when we arrived in Tagum, I was able to manage it).”

She will compete in Category D (tanding) and in seni events, including tunggal and regu.

Lonzon, who shifted from arnis to silat at 13, credited her growth to discipline and guidance.

“My uncle told me, ‘Mas naa kay potential diria,’ and encouraged me to try pencak silat (My uncle told me I had more potential in silat and encouraged me to try it),” she shared. “At first, it was hard to adjust, especially with my kicks and movements. But the more I trained, the more I fell in love with the sport.”

Beyond winning medals, Lonzon hopes to inspire young athletes.

“Ang legacy na gusto kong maiwan para sa Davao Region ay ang pagiging inspirasyon sa mga kabataan sa larangan ng sports (I want to leave a legacy by inspiring the youth in sports),” she said.

As the Palarong Pambansa approaches, the Davao Eagles pencak silat team continues to fine-tune its technique and conditioning, aiming to deliver a strong performance on the national stage. BY ELIENER ACERO/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN