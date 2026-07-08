Davao policewoman shines in bodybuilding

"I want to be fit, healthy, and encourage my fellow police officers to live a healthier lifestyle," Gorre said.

She discovered bodybuilding during the COVID-19 pandemic while working out alone at home. A fellow police officer later encouraged her to join a gym, where she found not only better training opportunities but also a supportive community.

"At first, I was hesitant because I was used to working out alone at home. But when I joined the gym, I found a community where I built new friendships. It also became a healthy way to relieve stress after work," she said.

Gorre made her bodybuilding debut in a competition in Davao City in November 2022 before competing in various events across Mindanao. Her results steadily improved, highlighted by a championship in Cagayan de Oro City, fourth-place finishes in the 2024 Body Evolution competition and in General Santos City, and her latest runner-up finish in Manila.

Balancing police work and competitive bodybuilding requires careful planning, she said.

"When it is time for my workout, that is my focus. When it is time for work, that is also my focus. It is all about discipline, priorities, and proper time management," she said.

The biggest challenge, she admitted, is getting enough rest.

"Our biggest challenge is sleep because police officers rarely get the recommended eight hours of rest, especially while preparing for competitions," she said.

Now 35, Gorre said bodybuilding has strengthened qualities that also help her perform her duties as a police officer.

"For me, bodybuilding has taught me discipline, hard work, consistency, and time management. Those values help me perform my responsibilities as a police officer every day," she said.

She credited her family, friends, colleagues, and fellow police officers for supporting her journey.

"My siblings, friends, and co-workers have always supported me. Without them, I would not have achieved what I have today," she said.

Among her proudest moments is hearing her name announced during competitions, knowing it reflects months of sacrifice and preparation.

"It was the result of months of hard work, discipline, consistency in training, proper nutrition, and managing everything. Standing on that stage made every sacrifice worth it," she said.

Looking back, Gorre hopes her story encourages more people—especially women—to prioritize their health and pursue their goals regardless of age or profession.

"It is never too late to start. You do not have to be an athlete to prioritize your health. Every small step counts. Invest in yourself, stay consistent, trust God's timing, and do not be afraid to dream. Sometimes, the biggest battle is simply choosing to become a better version of yourself every day," she said.

She also thanked the Dabawenyos who continue to support her both as a police officer and an athlete.

"I am grateful to everyone who has supported me, especially my family, friends, and fellow police officers. Their encouragement made it possible for me to continue pursuing sports while serving the community. I am proud to represent the Philippine National Police and prove that dreams can be achieved through discipline, hard work, and consistency," she said. Cathy Jane Orias/Spamast, Sunstar Intern