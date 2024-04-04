Davao-Samal Cross Channel 2024

Snakehead Swimming Club, in its two years of existence, has been dedicated to offering fundamental and advanced swimming courses, including open water swim survival skills. Building on the success of this year's event, the club announces plans for the next cross channel swim scheduled for July 2024.

Reynnie Ann Sunga, 45-year old working mom and supporter of Zeus and Gideon Sunga, ages 12 and 9, reflects on how this activity has developed her sons' characters.

"I can see how this swimming courses with Snakehead Club built my sons' confidence and camaraderie among peers and coaches. Seeing my kids as happy swimmers makes me a happy mom as well. The many learning and self-discovery stories about how they conquered the challenges in the open water made me realize the importance of this skill in life. I appreciate the passion of the coaches to teach more young children and adults in learning how to swim."