Davao-Samal Cross Channel 2024

Snakehead Swimming Club and Snakehead Tri Team made waves on March 24, 2023, with the highly successful inaugural Davao-Samal Cross Channel event. Starting at Quaco Beach, Sasa, Davao City, and concluding at the Coastguard Sub Station, Brgy. Caliclic, Igacos, the event saw an impressive turnout of 137 participants.
This historic swim marked the 14th edition of the cross-channel swim organized by Snakehead Swimming Club. What started with just 20 swimmers has now blossomed into a community event drawing participants from Davao, Digos, Gensan, and Samal. Among the participants were 30 children aged 8-12, alongside 143 determined adults who successfully completed the challenging course.
Supported by the Davao and Samal Coastguard as well as the Philippine Navy, the event received widespread support and recognition.
Dennes Cubelo, head coach of Snakehead Swimming Club, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "The objective of this activity is to promote swimming skills especially in light of climate change and the inevitable challenges it brings. The team aims to foster an open water community established across Davao Region and to promote Davao-Samal cross channel as an ecotourism event while encouraging a healthy lifestyle."
Snakehead Swimming Club, in its two years of existence, has been dedicated to offering fundamental and advanced swimming courses, including open water swim survival skills. Building on the success of this year's event, the club announces plans for the next cross channel swim scheduled for July 2024.
Reynnie Ann Sunga, 45-year old working mom and supporter of Zeus and Gideon Sunga, ages 12 and 9, reflects on how this activity has developed her sons' characters.
"I can see how this swimming courses with Snakehead Club built my sons' confidence and camaraderie among peers and coaches. Seeing my kids as happy swimmers makes me a happy mom as well. The many learning and self-discovery stories about how they conquered the challenges in the open water made me realize the importance of this skill in life. I appreciate the passion of the coaches to teach more young children and adults in learning how to swim."
For more information on Snakehead Swimming Club and upcoming events, please visit its FB Page or contact Dennes Cubelo (Head Coach, Snakehead Swimming Club] at 09663052186 or email snakehead21@gmail.com, .