Davao SP seeks probe into Bartebonia’s death

The 21st Davao City Council unanimously approved a resolution during its 23rd regular session on June 10, 2026, calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the deaths of Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Councilor Antoinette G. Principe authored the resolution, which urged concerned government agencies to determine the facts surrounding the drowning incident that killed the two athletes during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8.

While acknowledging initial actions taken by police, provincial officials, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Principe said a wider inquiry is still necessary to address public concern and ensure accountability.

“While we mourn, we must also seek the truth,” Principe said, as she called for a “thorough, transparent and impartial investigation” into the circumstances of the students’ deaths.

The resolution also expressed the City Council’s condolences and solidarity with the families of Baterbonia and Adili.

Councilor Danilo “Danny” Dayanghirang, during the session, urged authorities to act quickly once responsibility is established.

“I think what’s important here is to file cases immediately. I hope the government will look at it as fast-tracking for cases,” Dayanghirang said, adding that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

The measure also called on schools, sports organizations, coaches, and institutions overseeing student-athlete programs to review and strengthen safety standards, emergency preparedness, and welfare policies for training activities, camps, and team-building exercises.

Baterbonia, a former core player for the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Blue Knights, earned Most Valuable Player honors when the Davao Eagles captured their first-ever secondary boys’ basketball gold medal at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa.

The championship squad also went on to win gold for the Philippines at the Asean Schools Games in Brunei last year.

However, the defending champions fell short of retaining their title at the recently concluded 2026 Palarong Pambansa held in Baterbonia’s hometown province of Agusan del Sur, settling for the silver medal instead.

Lawmakers and officials, including members of the House of Representatives, Senator Bong Go, and Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr., have also called for a deeper investigation.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Sports Commission is forming a multi-agency fact-finding panel to establish a clearer account of the incident, review existing athlete safety protocols, and support ongoing investigations by the Philippine National Police and the Department of Justice.

The panel will include representatives from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), and the National Youth Commission. Frances Kim Cachila/AdDU, SunStar Davao Intern