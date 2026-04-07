Davao Strikers 7U team rules bootfest

The Davao Strikers Football Club (FC) clinched the seven-under title in the recently concluded 89th Araw ng Davao Football Festival after a dominant run on March 28–29, 2026, at Tionko football field.

The Davao Strikers FC sealed the title with a 3-1 victory over Tagum Palm Game in the finals, showcasing consistent play and strong teamwork throughout the tournament.

Coached by Murphy Jake Somosot, the Davao Strikers FC swept the elimination round against seven local teams and carried that momentum into the semifinals, where they routed Lionslamb, 5-0, to advance to the championship match against Tagum Palm Game.

The team, formed in June 2025 under the Davao Strikers Football Club, showed rapid development in less than a year. The roster includes Leon Ragnar P. Correa, Sage Yzekiel P. Mariscotes, Liam Grey D. Maningo, Edelle Cersei M. Arellano, Reene Indra M. Maloloy-on, Lonzo Ezekiel T. Lar, John Kristoff A. Pines, and Greord Gered T. Matobato.

The Strikers also collected individual honors. Somosot won best coach, while Sage Yzekiel P. Mariscotes earned the most valuable player (MVP) award. Edelle Cersei M. Arellano was named best striker, Leon Ragnar P. Correa took best defender, and Lonzo Ezekiel T. Lar won best goalkeeper.

Somosot said the team’s success came from discipline and character development, not just physical training.

“Our preparation is more than physical. More than the drills, we focused on nurturing discipline and character of every child. I believe a player is more teachable when he listens and has a heart to learn, compared to a player who is good but does not have the attitude. We won because the team learned to value hard work and respect for each other,” he said.

He said the players learned to value hard work, listen, and respect one another—key factors behind their performance.

Despite the title, he said that player development remains the program’s priority, noting that growth in character and love for the game matters more than trophies.

.“While we are honored by these championships, we remain mindful that the true victory is seeing the players grow in character and love for the game. We simply focused on the daily progress of the children. These championships are a beautiful byproduct of their passion and the parents’ trust in our program,” Somosot added. Arien Joanne Morales/UM, SunStar Intern