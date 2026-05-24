Davao Strikers clinch GenSan football title

The Davao Strikers Football Club captured the championship title in the Goldenstate College Football Tournament after shutting out Tortol Grounds FC, 1-0, in the grand finals in General Santos City on May 16-17, 2026.

Coach Murphy Jake Somosot praised the team’s discipline and composure throughout the tournament, saying the young squad stayed focused despite facing tough regional opponents.

“The kids showed maturity beyond their age. They trusted each other, stayed disciplined on defense, and fought for every ball,” Somosot said.

The championship match against Tortol Grounds FC turned into a defensive battle, with the Davao Strikers holding their shape and frustrating repeated attacks from the opposition.

Davao eventually broke through with a crucial goal off connected passing plays before protecting the slim advantage the rest of the way to preserve the clean sheet and seal the title.

“Even when the pressure was high, the players stayed calm and continued playing as a team. I’m proud of the heart and character they showed,” Somosot added.

Several Davao Strikers players also earned individual awards during the tournament.

Sage Mariscotes won the Most Valuable Player award, Ragnar Correa claimed Best Goalkeeper honors, and Liam Maningo received the Best Defender award.

The championship-winning lineup included Sage Mariscotes, Ragnar Correa, Edelle Cersie Arellano, Liam Maningo, Lonzo Lar, Reene Maloloy-on, Derrick Casten, Maxuel Sanchez, and Aaron Apacible.

The Davao Strikers advanced to the playoffs after surviving a competitive elimination round against FC Polomolok Team B, Katangwan, and Tortol Grounds FC.

In the semifinals, the Davao Strikers U7 squad leaned on organized passing, defensive recovery, and efficient finishing to defeat FC Polomolok Team A, 2-1, and secure a finals berth. JERRY P. SERO/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN