Davao Strikers extend RMC title streak to 8

The Davao Strikers Football Club added another trophy to its growing collection after capturing the RMC Season 3 Football Festival championship on June 20-21, extending its winning streak to eight tournament titles in eight months.

Led by Coach Murphy Jake Somosot, the young squad continued its dominant run in grassroots football, relying on discipline, teamwork, and consistent performances throughout the tournament.

The Strikers faced an early challenge when they opened their campaign with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Nueva Vergara. The result tested the team's composure, but the players quickly regained their momentum.

Davao followed with a 3-0 victory in its second match before delivering one of the tournament's most lopsided results, a 7-0 rout of FAMAH. The Strikers then blanked Crocs FC, 2-0, to finish the elimination round unbeaten.

The team carried that momentum into the knockout stage.

Davao overwhelmed Aces FC, 5-1, in the semifinals before defeating Ciudad FC, 2-0, in the championship match to secure its eighth straight title.

Midfielder Liam Maningo earned Most Valuable Player honors after playing a key role in the team's success throughout the tournament.

He anchored a squad that also featured Sage Mariscotes, Ragnar Correa, Edelle Cersie Arellano, Lonzo Lar, Randal Lumanlan, John Kristoff Pines, Jeorge Babia, and Maxuel Salvador.

Despite the growing list of championships, the coaching staff emphasized continued development over results.

"Every tournament is a learning experience," the coaching staff said. "Our main focus is simply to keep improving, stay grounded, and play with respect for our opponents."

The latest title adds to a remarkable run that includes championships in the 2nd Kidapawan Football Tournament, ENEOS Cup, Golazo Winners Cup, PNXU 89th Araw ng Davao Football Festival, 1st Kidapawan Mynas Football Tournament, Goldenstate College Football Tournament, and JCI Greater Cup.

For the Davao Strikers, the eight-title streak represents more than a collection of trophies. It reflects months of hard work, steady growth, and a commitment to developing young football talent in Mindanao.

With another championship secured, the team now looks ahead to its next challenge as it continues to build on one of the most successful runs in the region's grassroots football scene. Casandra D. Payan / SPAMAST, SunStar Intern