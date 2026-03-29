Davao Strikers FC bags 2 football titles

Davao Strikers’ Under-7 squad outclassed 12 teams from across Mindanao and capped its campaign with a 3-0 win over Tagum Palms in the final. The Strikers built momentum after opening with a scoreless draw against D’Feeters, then rolled past Ciudad FC, 3-1, Tagum Palms, 4-1, and DPLC Power Kickers, 6-0, before sealing a finals berth with a 3-0 victory over Dolores.

Sage Mariscotes claimed the Golden Boot, Liam Maningo earned most valuable player (MVP) honors, Ragnar Correa took best goalkeeper, and Elijah Dorin was named Best striker, highlighting a balanced attack and disciplined defense that powered the team’s title run.

The Under-6 team matched that dominance, navigating an eight-team field with grit and composure. The Strikers opened with a 2-1 win over Tagum Palms, drew 1-1 with FC Polomolok, and beat Davao Amigos, 3-1, to reach the semifinals. They edged D’Feeters, 1-0, then shut out Aces, 2-0, in the final to clinch the championship.

Randall Dave Lumanlan led the U6 side as tournament MVP, while John Kristoff Pines anchored the backline to earn Best Defender honors.

Coach Murphy Jake Somosot credited the sweep to preparation and a player-first environment.

“It is an incredibly rewarding experience to see the team become back-to-back champions in the Under-6 and Under-7 categories,” Somosot said. “My greatest pride comes from seeing the players execute what we practiced.”

He said the team trained three to five times a week, blending drills with enjoyment. “They turned every practice into an adventure—learning to dribble, pass, and kick with smiles,” he said.

Somosot added that the Strikers’ unbeaten runs stemmed from confidence and freedom on the pitch. “When you empower children to enjoy the game and be who they want to be, they perform at their best,” he said.

Looking ahead, the coach stressed development over trophies. “We will continue to provide an environment where they can enjoy the game and grow—not just as players, but as people. The trophies are in the cabinet, but the work never stops.” Mary Rose Abuloc/DorSU, Intern