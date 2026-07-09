Davao Strikers FC secures 9th crown

Consistency continued to define the Davao Strikers Football Club (DSFC) as it blanked Hope Titans, 3-0, in the final to capture its ninth consecutive Under-7 championship at the Southwind Strikers Football Cup 2026.

The tournament, held at the Hagonoy Sugar Central, drew nearly 150 teams and marked another milestone for the club, whose sustained success reflects years of grassroots player development.

Despite the impressive winning streak, head coach Murphy Jake Somosot said chasing titles has never been the team's main goal.

"To be honest, we don't go into these tournaments thinking about the number. A nine-win streak wasn't the goal; consistent grassroots development was," Somosot said.

"We focus on teaching the kids discipline, brotherhood, and how to play with composure. If we've achieved nine wins, it's because we stayed true to our training process, not because we chased the scoreboard. This belongs entirely to the players and the parents who support them; we're just happy to see them grow and learn the game."

The Strikers opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Mynas before settling for a scoreless draw against Hope Titans. They then defeated Brassfield, 3-0, but absorbed their lone loss, 2-1, to Ciudad.

The team bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Igacos FC to advance to the knockout stage.

In the semifinals, the Strikers shut out Brassfield 3-0 to set up a rematch with Hope Titans in the championship.

After playing to a draw in the group stage, the Strikers delivered a composed performance in the final, blanking Hope Titans, 3-0, to secure their ninth straight title.

The championship roster included Liam Maningo, Sage Mariscotes, Cersie Arellano, Ragnar Correa, Lonzo Lar, Reene Maloloyon, and John Kristoff Pines.

The club also swept the major individual awards. Maningo was named most valuable player, Mariscotes earned best striker honors, Correa won Best defender, and Lar was named best goalkeeper.

The latest title adds to Davao Strikers' growing list of championships, including the 2nd Kidapawan Football Tournament, ENEOS Cup, Golazo Winners Cup, PNXU 89th Araw ng Davao Football Festival, 1st Kidapawan Mynas Football Tournament, Goldenstate College Football Tournament, JCI Greater Cup, and the RMC Season 3 Football Festival.

For the club, however, the streak represents more than trophies. It reflects its commitment to developing disciplined, confident, and team-oriented young footballers through grassroots training. Cathy Jane Orias/Spamast, Sunstar Intern